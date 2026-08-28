Why Does the Big Ten Resent Nebraska, and Will the Huskers Ever be Back?

Adam Carriker finally addresses the resentment the Big Ten has for Nebraska. Let's have an honest conversation as to why, how'd we get here and what can Matt Rhule and Nebraska football do about it, if anything? Also, the Huskers' football season starts in a week, and it seems like apathy is a real possibility. Will they be better/exciting and, more importantly... will Nebraska ever be back?



Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a summary.

Synopsis

In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker takes on a question Nebraska fans have talked about for years: Does the Big Ten resent Nebraska?

Since Nebraska joined the conference, it has often felt like the Huskers were outsiders. From the early Legends and Leaders divisions to difficult schedules, controversial calls and even a long stretch without opponents being called for holding penalties, Husker fans have had plenty of reasons to wonder where Nebraska really stands in the Big Ten.

Carriker talks through that history and explains why he understands the frustration. At the same time, he does not believe the Big Ten actually wants Nebraska to fail. Nebraska is still one of the biggest brands in college football, and when the Huskers are good, it creates bigger games, more attention and better business for the conference. In today’s revenue-driven era of college football, Nebraska playing meaningful games against other major programs is good for everybody.

That leads to an even bigger question: Will Nebraska ever truly be back?

Adam believes the answer is yes, but first you have to define what “back” actually means. Nebraska does not have to immediately return to the dominance of the ’90s. Getting back means consistently winning, playing in major bowl games, competing near the top of the Big Ten and eventually becoming a legitimate championship contender.

Matt Rhule and Nebraska football have another opportunity to move in that direction as the season gets ready to begin. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea and the Huskers are only a week away from kicking off the 2026 football season, but there is also a concern that some fans have become tired of hearing about “potential.” After years of disappointing finishes, Nebraska needs to give Husker Nation a reason to believe again.

Carriker also breaks down some of his breakout players to watch this season. On the offensive side of the ball, he discusses Colandrea, running back Jamal Rule, wide receiver Quinn Clark, tight end Carter Nelson and offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula. Defensively, Carriker highlights Williams Nwaneri, linebacker Vincent Shavers and cornerback Andrew Marshall as players who could make a major impact. He also notes that with some of these players, we may not see their full impact until later in the season.

The show finishes with comments and bold predictions from Husker fans as excitement continues to build for the season.

Can Nebraska finally turn potential into wins? Can Matt Rhule get the Huskers moving toward national relevance again? And after all these years, will Nebraska football ever truly be back? Adam tackles all of it in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles.

Program sequence

0:38 – Volleyball Recap: Spikes Under the Lights Champs

2:58 – More Volleyball Talk

4:35 – Does the Big Ten Resent Nebraska?

7:36 – Does the Big Ten Want to Hold Nebraska Down?

9:06 – Remembering the Legends & Leaders Divisions

10:07 – Nebraska’s Bizarre Big Ten Holding-Call Drought

13:04 – The Big Ten Is Better When Nebraska Is Good

15:15 – Nebraska’s All-Time Winning Percentage vs. the SEC

16:23 – Will Nebraska Ever Be “Back”?

19:00 – Nebraska Football Is Giving Fans Hope

19:20 – Carriker Chronicles Fans Sound Off on Nebraska & the Big Ten

20:41 – Nebraska Football Breakout Players: Offense

22:45 – More Offensive Breakout Players

26:01 – Nebraska Football Breakout Players: Defense

27:12 – More Defensive Breakout Players

28:00 – Husker Fans Make Some Bold Guarantees

29:31 – Questions for Husker Nation

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