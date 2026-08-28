Why Does the Big Ten Resent Nebraska, and Will the Huskers Ever be Back?
In this story:
Adam Carriker finally addresses the resentment the Big Ten has for Nebraska. Let's have an honest conversation as to why, how'd we get here and what can Matt Rhule and Nebraska football do about it, if anything? Also, the Huskers' football season starts in a week, and it seems like apathy is a real possibility. Will they be better/exciting and, more importantly... will Nebraska ever be back?
Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a summary.
Synopsis
In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker takes on a question Nebraska fans have talked about for years: Does the Big Ten resent Nebraska?
Since Nebraska joined the conference, it has often felt like the Huskers were outsiders. From the early Legends and Leaders divisions to difficult schedules, controversial calls and even a long stretch without opponents being called for holding penalties, Husker fans have had plenty of reasons to wonder where Nebraska really stands in the Big Ten.
Carriker talks through that history and explains why he understands the frustration. At the same time, he does not believe the Big Ten actually wants Nebraska to fail. Nebraska is still one of the biggest brands in college football, and when the Huskers are good, it creates bigger games, more attention and better business for the conference. In today’s revenue-driven era of college football, Nebraska playing meaningful games against other major programs is good for everybody.
That leads to an even bigger question: Will Nebraska ever truly be back?
Adam believes the answer is yes, but first you have to define what “back” actually means. Nebraska does not have to immediately return to the dominance of the ’90s. Getting back means consistently winning, playing in major bowl games, competing near the top of the Big Ten and eventually becoming a legitimate championship contender.
Matt Rhule and Nebraska football have another opportunity to move in that direction as the season gets ready to begin. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea and the Huskers are only a week away from kicking off the 2026 football season, but there is also a concern that some fans have become tired of hearing about “potential.” After years of disappointing finishes, Nebraska needs to give Husker Nation a reason to believe again.
Carriker also breaks down some of his breakout players to watch this season. On the offensive side of the ball, he discusses Colandrea, running back Jamal Rule, wide receiver Quinn Clark, tight end Carter Nelson and offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula. Defensively, Carriker highlights Williams Nwaneri, linebacker Vincent Shavers and cornerback Andrew Marshall as players who could make a major impact. He also notes that with some of these players, we may not see their full impact until later in the season.
The show finishes with comments and bold predictions from Husker fans as excitement continues to build for the season.
Can Nebraska finally turn potential into wins? Can Matt Rhule get the Huskers moving toward national relevance again? And after all these years, will Nebraska football ever truly be back? Adam tackles all of it in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles.
Program sequence
- 0:38 – Volleyball Recap: Spikes Under the Lights Champs
- 2:58 – More Volleyball Talk
- 4:35 – Does the Big Ten Resent Nebraska?
- 7:36 – Does the Big Ten Want to Hold Nebraska Down?
- 9:06 – Remembering the Legends & Leaders Divisions
- 10:07 – Nebraska’s Bizarre Big Ten Holding-Call Drought
- 13:04 – The Big Ten Is Better When Nebraska Is Good
- 15:15 – Nebraska’s All-Time Winning Percentage vs. the SEC
- 16:23 – Will Nebraska Ever Be “Back”?
- 19:00 – Nebraska Football Is Giving Fans Hope
- 19:20 – Carriker Chronicles Fans Sound Off on Nebraska & the Big Ten
- 20:41 – Nebraska Football Breakout Players: Offense
- 22:45 – More Offensive Breakout Players
- 26:01 – Nebraska Football Breakout Players: Defense
- 27:12 – More Defensive Breakout Players
- 28:00 – Husker Fans Make Some Bold Guarantees
- 29:31 – Questions for Husker Nation
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94