Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football Dismantles Michigan State

Adam Carriker’s famous Gut Reactions continue as Nebraska goes on the road and takes care of Michigan State in its Big Ten opener. Matt Rhule and the Huskers picked up an important win in East Lansing, and this was the type of game Nebraska needed to prove it could handle away from home.

Carriker broke down a game that was not always pretty, but Nebraska found ways to make the plays that mattered. The Huskers showed an explosive offense at times, but they also had stretches where things sputtered. Penalties were a problem and kept Nebraska from playing a cleaner game, but the Huskers were still able to settle in and take control as the game went along.

One of the biggest positives was Nebraska’s defense. The Blackshirts held up well against the run and consistently put pressure on Michigan State’s offense. Nebraska finished with six sacks and created problems up front throughout the game. Carriker looks at the defensive stunts, pressure packages and the way Nebraska controlled the line of scrimmage. Even when Michigan State showed toughness and continued to fight, Nebraska’s defense kept answering.

Anthony Colandrea was another major part of the conversation. He did not need to be perfect, but he continued to make smart decisions and take care of the football. His ability to extend plays and make something happen when protection broke down helped Nebraska in several key situations. Most importantly, Colandrea avoided turnovers again and gave the Huskers a chance to stay in control of the game.

The running game also improved as the game went on. Nebraska was able to become more physical up front and establish itself on the ground. That became especially important on third down, where efficiency played a major role in deciding the game. Michigan State also hurt itself with costly penalties, while Nebraska made enough plays on all sides of the ball to keep the pressure on.

Carriker also explains why this win mattered beyond just the final score. Nebraska needed to prove it could win a Big Ten road game and beat a team it was expected to beat. The Huskers passed a physicality test, handled adversity and showed they could finish the job even when everything was not clicking perfectly.

There is still plenty to clean up, especially with penalties and offensive consistency, but Nebraska walked out of East Lansing with a conference win. Carriker breaks down what worked, what still needs improvement and what this performance says about Matt Rhule’s team moving forward.

Program sequence

1:40 — Michigan State Was a Tough Opponent

2:50 — Penalties Were a Problem

3:30 — Nebraska’s Defense Shuts Down the Run

4:24 — Nebraska’s Pass Rush Dominates

5:00 — Breaking Down the Penalties

5:25 — Nebraska’s Defensive Stunts & Pressure

6:18 — Nebraska Makes a Play Before Halftime

7:49 — Nebraska Made Plays When It Mattered

8:46 — Michigan State Is Tougher Than They Are Good

9:30 — Why Nebraska Needed This Road Win

10:21 — Big Ten Opener — Finally a Win!

12:55 — Super Chat

14:13 — Nebraska’s Running Game Gets Going

14:45 — Anthony Colandrea Protecting the Football

16:21 — Colandrea Extending Plays & Making the Right Decisions

17:53 — Michigan State Running Back & QB Discussion

19:25 — A Quick Funny Moment

20:14 — Sam Foltz & Mike Sadler Honored at Coin Toss

21:23 — Pat Fitzgerald’s Big Ten Experience

22:50 — Nebraska Passes the Physicality Test

23:00 — Nebraska Establishes the Ground Game

25:50 — Third-Down Efficiency Was Key

26:16 — Michigan State’s Costly Penalties & Blocked Punt

27:12 — Quinn Clark Nearly Blocks Another Punt

29:16 — Fan Questions

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