What Nebraska Must Do to Get Better and Stronger in the Trenches
In this story:
Adam Carriker talks honestly about Nebraska football's trenches. Why did the play along the offensive and defensive lines struggle so much, how does Matt Rhule improve the situation and who should Nebraska target in the transfer portal? Also, who are the Huskers' top candidates to take over as the defensive line coach? Carriker shares behind-the-scenes stories and who the breakout players might be.
Watch and listen below, and scroll down for a synopsis.
Adam Carriker takes a deep dive into why Nebraska struggled in the trenches last year and also why they were not as physical as they would like to have been, especially at the end of the season.
Adam describes the role the weight room plays in developing physicality in the trenches, not only mentally but physically. He also talks about how strength coaches approach developing players versus how football coaches approach developing players and how sometimes that can be drastically different.
Then Carriker discusses the fundamentals and techniques of playing in the trenches, and the three major things a lineman needs to have in order to be successful. He also talks about the returning offensive linemen Nebraska has and who we can trust to be ready to play next year, who’s going to be in the conversation to battle for a job, and who could be potential surprise breakout players. Adam discusses this about both the offensive line and the defensive line.
Carriker does discuss how the defensive line could be potentially the most improved position group on the team next year. He believes they will run a four-man line. If you look at seven of the returning players they have, they may already have a rock-solid two deep when it comes to both defensive ends, and the three-technique position.
The gigantic need will be the nose guard. Right now they do not have a big body, let alone two or three, that would seem appropriate to play the nose guard position, take on double teams all day and stuff the run as well. This is where Nebraska will need to pick up some guys in the portal, not only on the defensive line, but on the offensive line as well. Adam believes Nebraska needs to bring in four offensive linemen this off-season and at least two nose guards for the defensive line.
Also, why are Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley such a dynamic duo when it comes to coaching the offensive line and recruiting players? Who are some top candidates to be Nebraska’s next defensive line coach as well? There may be a possibility that Matt Rhule could coach the defensive line, or at least the defensive tackles, going forward. Something Matt Rhule said at some recent press conferences could be very, very telling on what his plans are for the next defensive line coach going forward.
If Nebraska wants improve next year, compete against a more difficult schedule and get back to playing better football and being successful in the Big Ten, it all starts in the trenches!
Go Big Red and always remember to Throw The Bones!
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94