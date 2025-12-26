What Nebraska Must Do to Get Better and Stronger in the Trenches

Adam Carriker talks honestly about Nebraska football's trenches. Why did the play along the offensive and defensive lines struggle so much, how does Matt Rhule improve the situation and who should Nebraska target in the transfer portal? Also, who are the Huskers' top candidates to take over as the defensive line coach? Carriker shares behind-the-scenes stories and who the breakout players might be.



Watch and listen below, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Adam Carriker takes a deep dive into why Nebraska struggled in the trenches last year and also why they were not as physical as they would like to have been, especially at the end of the season.



Adam describes the role the weight room plays in developing physicality in the trenches, not only mentally but physically. He also talks about how strength coaches approach developing players versus how football coaches approach developing players and how sometimes that can be drastically different.



Then Carriker discusses the fundamentals and techniques of playing in the trenches, and the three major things a lineman needs to have in order to be successful. He also talks about the returning offensive linemen Nebraska has and who we can trust to be ready to play next year, who’s going to be in the conversation to battle for a job, and who could be potential surprise breakout players. Adam discusses this about both the offensive line and the defensive line.



Carriker does discuss how the defensive line could be potentially the most improved position group on the team next year. He believes they will run a four-man line. If you look at seven of the returning players they have, they may already have a rock-solid two deep when it comes to both defensive ends, and the three-technique position.



The gigantic need will be the nose guard. Right now they do not have a big body, let alone two or three, that would seem appropriate to play the nose guard position, take on double teams all day and stuff the run as well. This is where Nebraska will need to pick up some guys in the portal, not only on the defensive line, but on the offensive line as well. Adam believes Nebraska needs to bring in four offensive linemen this off-season and at least two nose guards for the defensive line.

Also, why are Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley such a dynamic duo when it comes to coaching the offensive line and recruiting players? Who are some top candidates to be Nebraska’s next defensive line coach as well? There may be a possibility that Matt Rhule could coach the defensive line, or at least the defensive tackles, going forward. Something Matt Rhule said at some recent press conferences could be very, very telling on what his plans are for the next defensive line coach going forward.



If Nebraska wants improve next year, compete against a more difficult schedule and get back to playing better football and being successful in the Big Ten, it all starts in the trenches!



Go Big Red and always remember to Throw The Bones!

