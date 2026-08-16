After Missing His Freshman Season, Tyson Terry Is Finally Getting His Chance at Nebraska

Tyson Terry never got the chance to make his Nebraska debut during the 2025 season. Now, after spending the past year recovering and developing, Terry is finally in a position to see the field.

Terry suffered an ACL injury during his high school career, which kept him from playing during his first season with the Huskers. Despite the setback, Terry continued to show the toughness that made him one of Nebraska's top defensive line recruits.

Now entering his second season in Lincoln, Terry is competing for a spot on Nebraska's defensive line. Matt Rhule gave an update on Terry's progress Saturday and said he is “in the mix to make the bus, stay in the hotel, and ultimately play in the game."

A Lost Freshman Season

Terry arrived at Nebraska after a dominant high school career at Omaha North, where he established himself as one of the top defensive linemen in the state.

He totaled 315 tackles, 48 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks during his high school career. Terry was also a dominant wrestler, finishing his career with a 169-0 record and four straight Class A heavyweight state championships. But an ACL injury changed the path Terry expected to take into college football.

Instead of competing for playing time as a freshman, Terry spent his first season in Lincoln recovering from the injury and learning Nebraska's defense from the sidelines.

While missing an entire season is not ideal for any young player, Terry still spent a full year in Nebraska's program. He had the opportunity to get stronger, learn from the defensive linemen around him, and adjust to the college level before ever taking a meaningful snap.

Built Through Wrestling

Terry's wrestling background has always been one of the more interesting parts of his game. Going 169-0 while winning four state championships takes more than physical ability. Terry wrestled through his ACL injury, which Rhule said speaks to his mental toughness.

That toughness is something Rhule continues to see in Terry as he works his way back onto the field. “Really powerful man with great balance,” Rhule said.

Rhule also described Terry as having “unique balance and power,” two traits that could make him valuable along the interior of Nebraska's defensive line.

At 6-foot-2 and around 310 pounds, Terry already has the size to compete against Big Ten offensive linemen. His wrestling background also gives him a different skill set when it comes to leverage, balance, and fighting through contact.

Tyson Terry on a recruiting visit to Nebraska. | @tyson_teryyy/X

Finally Getting His Chance

Terry still has to earn his role on Nebraska's defensive line. Rhule's comments made that clear when he said Terry is currently “in the mix” to make the bus. Terry isn't being handed a starting job, but he has put himself in a position to compete for meaningful snaps.

That is a big step from where he was a year ago. After missing the entire 2025 season, Terry finally has a chance to show what Nebraska saw when it recruited him out of high school.

The Huskers don't necessarily need Terry to become a star immediately. But if his power, balance, and physicality translate to the college level, he could become an important piece of the defensive line in 2026.

For Terry, this season is about more than simply getting on the field. After waiting through an entire year, he finally has the opportunity to make his Nebraska debut.

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