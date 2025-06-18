Could Nebraska Make the College Football Playoff? Major Publication Says It’s Possible
College football fans were stunned last season when Arizona State and Indiana were among the College Football Playoff teams.
ASU had been picked to finish last in the Big 12. Indiana hadn’t won the Big Ten since 1967. ASU’s odds to win the Big 12 — its ticket to the CFP — was +10000 at BetMGM. The Sun Devils’ “over” for victories in 2024 was +4.5. Their “under” was 3.5.
Indiana’s odds to win the 2024 Big Ten title were +30000.
Last year was the first time the CFP had expanded to 12 teams. By sheer mathematics alone, more teams had fighting chances to get in. Even underdogs.
How about Nebraska?
Why not Nebraska?
The Cornhuskers were one of seven long shots identified by CBS Sports to have more than a puncher’s chance to make the 2025 CFP. All seven teams are outside DraftKings’ top 35 rankings.
Nebraska’s odds, at DraftKings, are +900 to make the CFP. The Huskers have the second-shortest odds of the seven long shots.
Nebraska is starting out in better position than ASU or Indiana were going into a potential breakthrough season. The Huskers were 7-6 last season, rebounding from 5-7 in 2023. Nebraska has the feel of a program on the rise. ASU was 3-9 in 2023 before making their stunning run to the CFP with an 11-2 regular-season record. Indiana also was 3-9 in 2023. The Hoosiers were 11-2 last season.
Here’s what CBS Sports writer Chip Patterson said about the Cornhuskers:
“This is a vote of confidence in quarterback Dylan Raiola taking a step forward — and in how the entire offense can benefit from a full offseason with Dana Holgorsen as offensive coordinator."
“Holgorsen joined the program midseason last year as a consultant and was promoted to OC before the end of the year. And while Nebraska scored a season-high 44 points against Wisconsin on Nov. 23, it's hard to tie any success or failure directly to the coaching change."
“Raiola is a top-tier talent, and Holgorsen has a proven track record as an offensive mind. If coach Matt Rhule lets that duo operate freely, Nebraska could field an offensive attack capable of stressing Big Ten defenses."
“Buying stock in Nebraska requires more than Year 2 Raiola hype, though. The defense must account for the loss of key players and coaches — enough turnover that the Cornhuskers’ identity may shift from the lines of scrimmage to the perimeter."
“A high-flying Nebraska team could win 10 games, especially with no Ohio State or Oregon on the schedule and both Michigan and USC coming to Lincoln.”
Valid points … for June. That’s before injuries take their toll, before another team on the Huskers’ schedule plays out of their mind, before another team becomes the Indiana or ASU of 2025. Or any number of calamities happen that could derail a game or two … or a season.
For June, enjoy the attention Nebraska is getting. For June, the Huskers deserve it.
Other teams identified by CBS Sports include two other Big Ten squads:
Missouri: +800
Washington: +1040
Kansas: +1200
UNLV: +1800
Pitt: +1800
Maryland: +6500
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.