Just 18 days separate the Huskers and their matchup with the Ohio Bobcats for the 2026 season opener, and what better way to get excited than reliving Nebraska's top 18 plays since 2010.

With so many options available, it was difficult to narrow it down, but here are the top 18 plays that were chosen.

#18: Dylan Raiola to Jacory Barney Jr. for Halftime Hail Mary, 2025

Coming in at the bottom of the list is a memorable moment against the 21st-ranked Michigan Wolverines last year. Nebraska quarterback found Jacory Barney Jr. for a 52-yard jump ball Hail Mary to end the first half tied at 17 apiece. The Huskers would ultimately lose the game 30-27, but the play gave the team a huge momentum swing entering the break.

#17: Nyziah Hunter's One-Shoe vs. Michigan State, 2025

Next on our list is another 2025 moment, when Nyziah Hunter broke off a 59-yard touchdown catch and run against Michigan State that ultimately became known as the "knockout punch". The most absurd part of the play? Hunter hit 21.9 mph on the play and entered the end zone with only one cleat on after losing his left shoe while slipping a tackle.

#16: Emmett Johnson Rumbles for 56-yard TD vs. UCLA, 2025

Sitting in the 16th spot of our list is Emmett Johnson, who became the first Nebraska running back to tally 100-plus rushing and receiving yards in the same game. Johnson highlighted his performance with a 56-yard screen pass touchdown down the left sideline to give Nebraska a 14-7 lead at the time, and eventually a 28-21 victory.

#15: Maurice Washington's 75-yard Score vs. Colorado, 2019

In the 2019 season, Nebraska visited Boulder, Colo., to take on the Buffaloes. Highlighting the game was Maurice Washington's 75-yard touchdown to silence the Colorado crowd after the Buffs had just cut the deficit to three with a 96-yard touchdown. Washington gave Husker fans an answer they desperately needed in the moment.

Maurice Washington carries the ball against the Buffs on a play that came before his 75-yard score. | USA TODAY Sports

#14: Kenny Bell's Overtime Touchdown vs. Iowa, 2014

While facing one of their more notable rivals in the final game of the regular season, the Huskers found themselves facing a 17-point deficit against the Hawkeyes. Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. rallied his team in what had became a rare high-scoring game between the two Big Ten schools. Two long punt returns helped the Huskers claw back. In overtime, Kenny Bell reeled in his second touchdown of the game to snap a two-game losing streak against the border-state rival.

Kenny Bell (80) celebrates with his team after scoring the winning touchdown in overtime against Iowa in 2014. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

#13: Jamal Turner's Game-Winner with Six Seconds Left, 2012

In 2012, the Huskers were ranked 20th in the country with a 6-2 record and needed a win to remain tied with Michigan in the Big Ten Legends Division. In a road game in East Lansing, Nebraska quarterback Taylor Martinez connected with Jamal Turner for a five-yard score with six seconds left on the clock to defeat the Michigan State Spartans 28-24.

#12: Eric Hagg's Record-Setting Punt Return vs. Texas, 2010

In 2010, the Huskers were sitting fifth in the national rankings and trailed the Texas Longhorns 20-6 with just over three minutes left to play. Eventual NFL kicker Justin Tucker executed a great pooch punt from the Husker side of the 50-yard line, but Nebraska defensive back Eric Hagg set a school record with a 95-yard return to give his team some life late in the much-hyped contest.

#11: Jordan Westerkamp's Behind-the-Back Catch, 2014

It's certainly not a meaningful play compared with some of the others on this list, but Jordan Westerkamp's behind-the-back reception against Florida Atlantic is remembered by most fans for such high skill and concentration.

#10: Josh Mitchell's Scoop and Score vs. Miami, 2014

Entering the top ten of the list is a blue-blooded rivalry between the Huskers and the Miami Hurricanes. The 24th-ranked Nebraska team remained unbeaten with help from Josh Mitchell's 57-yard fumble recovery touchdown to extend the Huskers' lead to 10 late the third quarter. Nebraska would go on to win 41-31.

Josh Mitchell picks up Miami's third-quarter fumble before taking it in for a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

#9: Ameer Abdullah's 43-yard Touchdown Jaunt vs. Illinois, 2013

With an easy argument that you could fill this entire list with Ameer Abdullah highlights, his 43-yard rush against Illinois in 2013 showed off his athleticism, as he took a option pitch from Tommy Armstrong Jr. to the end zone with multiple missed and broken tackles to extend the Nebraska lead to 25.

#8: Kenny Bell's Devastating Block vs. Wisconsin, 2012

If you were a kid or even remotely a football fan in 2012, you remember the monstrous block from Kenny Bell in the Big Ten Championship Game on Wisconsin's Devin Smith. Eventually called backed for a penalty that is still questioned by some today, Bell delivered one of the hardest hits in all of college football at the time.

#7: Tommy Armstrong to Quincy Enunwa for 99 Yards vs. Georgia, 2014

Facing a Todd Gurley-led Georgia Bulldog team in the 2014 Gator Bowl, Nebraska wideout Quincy Enunwa reeled in two touchdowns, but none as important as his 99-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Enunwa would go on to win the game's MVP honor with a play that is essentially impossible to top as the longest offensive play in program history.

#6: Taylor Martinez's 92-yard Scamper vs. UCLA, 2012

In the first quarter of the Huskers' loss in an offense shootout against UCLA, quarterback Taylor Martinez showed why his nickname was "T-Magic" to some, as he kept a read option for a 92-yard touchdown run through the middle of the field. The play put him second on the list for longest rushing touchdowns allowed by the Bruins.

#5: Kenny Bell's 99-yard Kickoff Return vs. Penn State, 2013

With a wintry mix in the air and a hostile Penn State crowd in his ears, Nebraska great Kenny Bell silenced Beaver Stadium with a 99-yard kickoff return against Penn State. The score gave the Huskers a 14-13 lead on their way to a 23-20 overtime victory, granting Bell his third appearance on the list.

#4: Brandon Reilly Stuns Undefeated Spartans, 2015

The seventh-ranked Michigan State Spartans were shocked in 2015, as Tommy Armstrong Jr. took his offense 91 yards in 38 seconds, capped by a 30-yard strike to Brandon Reilly to give the Huskers a one-point lead with 17 seconds remaining. The play withstood a video review, and Nebraska had what still stands as their last victory over a top-10 team.

#3: Taylor Martinez's Big Ten Championship Game Run, 2012

In the same game as the Kenny Bell block, Taylor Martinez produced one of the most surreal rushing plays from a quarterback. Martinez eluded pressure with eventually all four Wisconsin defensive linemen in the backfield before taking the ball all the way to the end zone for a 76-yard scrambling touchdown. The Huskers were blown out that night, but there were memories to take away from the game.

#2: Ameer Abdullah Saves Huskers From Possible Upset, 2014

What was supposed to be a tuneup game in their second game of the season gave Nebraska fans a scare, as the Huskers found themselves tied 24-24 with under a minute to go against McNeese State. That's when Ameer Abdullah turned a routine checkdown pass into a 58-yard game-winning touchdown in a way only he could do at the time.

#1: Jordan Westerkamp's Hail Mary Catch, 2013

It should come to no surprise that Jordan Westerkamp's 2013 Hail Mary reception to defeat Northwestern in walk-off fashion is at number one. Ron Kellogg III launched a 49-yard prayer to the end zone, which was answered by Westerkamp. The redshirt freshman snagged the tipped ball before falling in the end zone.

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