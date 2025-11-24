2025 Nebraska Football Redshirt Tracker: Game 11 Update
This is an unofficial tabulation of games Nebraska players have appeared in during the 2025 football season.
NCAA rules allow a player to maintain his redshirt season of eligibility if he plays in no more than four regular-season games. Bowl games, conference championships and playoff games do not count against a player’s four games.
At the start of the 2025 season, 36 of Nebraska’s 125 players had not utilized their redshirt season.
Nebraska used 59 players against Penn State. The most notable development was that freshman quarterback TJ Lateef played in his fifth game, ending his chance to redshirt in 2025. Beyond that, there were several changes in the starting lineups. Cameron Lenhardt got his first start since the Maryland game. Defensive linemen Riley Van Poppel, Kade Pietrzak and Gabe Moore all made their first starts of the season.
With one regular-season game remaining, the decisions on who will and will not redshirt in 2025 have mostly been made. There are only two players - Pierce Mooberry and Willis McGahee IV - who could potentially change their redshirt status on Black Friday. Neither is expected to play
As a side note, some of the players with games remaining are likely out for the remainder of the season with injury.
No longer eligible to redshirt in 2025
(Players who have participated in five or more games in 2025.)
- TJ Lateef
- Dawson Merritt
- Cortez Mills
- Isaiah Mozee
- Kade Pietrzak
- Archie Wilson
- Jacory Barney Jr. (sophomore)
- Keona Davis (sophomore)
- Carter Nelson (sophomore)
- Dylan Raiola (sophomore)
- Vincent Shavers Jr. (sophomore)
- Jamir Conn (junior)
- Cameron Lenhardt (junior)
- Andrew Marshall (junior)
- Kevin Gallic (senior)
- Dane Key (senior)
- Dasan McCullough (senior)
- DeShon Singleton (senior)
Appeared in four games
(Players who will not be able to redshirt in 2025 if they appear in another regular-season game.)
- Pierce Mooberry
- Willis McGahee IV (sophomore)
Played, but will redshirt in 2025
(Players who have appeared in three or fewer games in 2025. Even if they play against Iowa, they will redshirt.)
- Connor Booth, 3 games played
- Caden VerMaas, 3
- Bryson Webber, 3
- Jackson Carpenter, 2
- Shawn Hammerbeck, 2
- Christian Jones, 2
- Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres, 2
- Tanner Terch, 2
- Mario Buford (sophomore), 2
- Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (senior), 2
- Jeremiah Jones, 1
Have not played - will redshirt
(Players who have yet to appear in a game. With one regular-season game remaining, they will utilize their redshirt season in 2025.)
- Julian (Juju) Marks
- Jamarion Parker
- Malcolm Simpson
- Brian Tapu
- Tyson Terry
Previously redshirted
(Players who entered the season having already redshirted at Nebraska or elsewhere.)
Redshirt Freshmen
- Rowdy Bauer
- Caleb Benning
- Grant Brix
- Quinn Clark
- Landen Davidson
- Marcos Davila
- Izaac Dickey
- Thomas D'Onofrio
- Ethan Duda
- Nolan Fennessy
- Roger Gradney
- Rex Guthrie
- David Hoffken
- Eric Ingwerson
- Donovan Jones
- Danny King
- Kamdyn Koch
- Ashton Murphy
- Mekhi Nelson
- Williams Nwaneri
- Jordan Ochoa
- Preston Okafor
- Jake Peters
- Kahmir Prescott
- Braylen Prude
- Gibson Pyle
- Amare Sanders
- Connor Schutt
- DJ Singleton Jr.
- Keelan Smith
- Bode Soukup
- Larry Tarver Jr.
- Preston Taumua
- Trent Uhlir
- Derek Wacker
Sophomores
- Tristan Alvano
- Demitrius Bell
- Jacob Bower
- Jacob Brandl
- Jeremiah Charles
- Conor Connealy
- Kyle Cunanan
- Cayden Echternach
- Mason Goldman
- Gunnar Gottula
- Blye Hill
- John Hohl
- Nyziah Hunter
- Kwinten Ives
- Brock Knutson
- Sua Lefotu
- Jason Maciejczak
- Mac Markway
- Hayes Miller
- Gabe Moore
- Maverick Noonan
- Justyn Rhett
- Dylan Rogers
- Sam Sledge
- Rahmir Stewart
- Brice Turner
- Riley Van Poppel
- Kenneth Williams
Juniors
- Janiran Bonner
- Justin Evans
- Vincent Genatone
- Jaylen George
- Emmett Johnson
- Tyler Knaak
- Luke Lindenmeyer
- Luke Longval
- Roman Mangini
- Dylan Parrott
- Elijah Pritchett
- Gage Stenger
Seniors
- Michael Booker III
- Derek Branch
- Marques Buford Jr.
- Turner Corcoran
- Aidan Flege
- Jalyn Gramstad
- Heinrich Haarberg
- Elijah Jeudy
- Henry Lutovsky
- Teddy Prochazka
- Rocco Spindler
- Marques Watson-Trent
- Ceyair Wright
- Javin Wright
Sources: Starters and participation report sections of the official game stats, and player bios from Huskers.com.
