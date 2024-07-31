Dave Feit: Who is the Nebraska Football GOAT?
The good doctor, former Husker Rob Zatechka, asked an interesting question on Twitter: Who is the GOAT (greatest of all time) Husker football player?
It's a great summer debate question. Every fan has his or her favorite, and there are several legitimate candidates for the crown.
In my opinion, to be considered a true GOAT, your résumé should include a) prestigious national awards, b) school records, and c) a certain you-know-it-when-you-see-it quality. Being a really good player for three or four years is an impressive accomplishment, but it is not GOAT worthy.
As a former offensive lineman and O.G. member of the Pipeline, Zatechka's list is "lineman-centric" with Dave Rimington, Rich Glover, Ndamukong Suh, or Bob Brown.
Those four are definitely in the mix, as are Nebraska's three Heisman Trophy winners, and the quarterback from the greatest era in school history. Call them the "Great Eight". I believe the true Huskers GOAT is one of these eight legends.
Let's take a look, in alphabetical order:
Bob Brown, Guard / Linebacker, 1961-1963
Bob Brown is the only person up for GOAT consideration who did not win a major award. But, he's the only true two-way player on here. As a linebacker, Brown had 49 career tackles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception to seal Nebraska's first bowl win in the 1962 Gotham Bowl. Bob Devaney once said that Brown was the best two-way player he ever coached. But Boomer Brown was known as a fearsome guard.
Brown was first team all-conference twice, and in 1963 became the first black player at Nebraska to earn first team All-America honors. He was the first overall pick in the AFL draft and the second overall in the NFL draft. While NFL success shouldn't factor into their Husker GOAT status, Brown is the only NFL Hall of Famer on this list. Those who saw him play swear he is Nebraska’s greatest offensive lineman.
Eric Crouch, Quarterback, 1998-2001
The 2001 Heisman Trophy winner, Crouch remains one of the fastest people to ever wear the scarlet and cream. He was a threat to score from anywhere on the field (he holds the school record for longest touchdown run, 95 yards versus Missouri in 2001), and often scored in spectacular fashion (Black 41 Flash Reverse). He's one of two players on this list to throw, catch, and run for a touchdown in a game.
Crouch led Nebraska to the 2002 BCS Championship game in the 2002 Rose Bowl, picking up the Walter Camp and Davey O'Brien awards along the way. He left NU holding the majority of quarterback records, and still holds the marks for most rushing touchdowns (59), and is the fourth leading rusher in school history.
Tommie Frazier, Quarterback, 1992-1995
Statistically, Tommie Frazier is not as dominant as others on the list. But he is a definite GOAT candidate because he won. A lot. He was the guy who always delivered the big play in the biggest moment, and on the biggest stage.
Frazier was the quarterback for the majority of Nebraska's unprecedented success in the mid-90s. Yes, he was surrounded by amazing talent, but Nebraska was a different - and better - team when he was under center.
Frazier is the only player to be named MVP of three different national championship games, one of six quarterbacks since the 1950s to quarterback a team to back-to-back titles, and only lost one game as a starter after his freshman season. He won the Johnny Unitas and Davey O'Brien awards in 1995, and should have won the Heisman (finishing second to Eddie George).
Rich Glover, Middle Guard, 1970-1972
Rich Glover was the Ndamukong Suh of his era: a difference-making mountain of a man playing amongst boys. Like Suh, Glover is one of just ten players to win the Outland and Lombardi trophies in the same season (1972).
The 1971 "Game of the Century" between #1 Nebraska vs. #2 Oklahoma was an epic clash of future NFL players and college football stars. Rich Glover was arguably the best player on the field, recording a ridiculous 22 tackles.
As for those comparisons between Glover and Suh, there is one area where Glover has him beat. Rich Glover finished higher in the Heisman voting than Suh, coming in third in 1972 behind teammate Johnny Rodgers. It's the second-best finish by a full-time defensive player in Heisman history (Hugh Green of Pitt was 2nd in 1980)
Dave Rimington, Center, 1979-1982
Dave Rimington is the greatest center in college football history. The award for the nation's best center bears his name. There is a case to be made that he is the greatest offensive lineman in college football history.
Rimington is the only repeat winner of the Outland Trophy (1981 and 1982). He also won the Lombardi Trophy in 198s and finished 5th in the Heisman voting. And my personal favorite: he is the only offensive lineman to ever win Big 8 Offensive Player of the Year.
Johnny Rodgers, Wingback, 1970-1972
It's been over 50 years since Johnny Rodgers played his final game for Nebraska. And yet, the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner's name is still all over the Nebraska record books.
A quick sampling of the career records he still holds: Most touchdown receptions (25), most 100-yard receiving games (10), punt return touchdowns (7), and kick return touchdowns (9) - with the last two also being NCAA records. Additionally, his name appears in the top 10 of numerous statistical categories.
The Jet is also a two-time national champion, and owns what is arguably the most famous touchdown in school history.
Mike Rozier, I-Back, 1981-1983
At a school known for great running backs, Mike Rozier is the king. The winner of the 1983 Heisman, Maxwell, and Walter Camp awards sits at the top of Nebraska's all-time rushing charts. When Rozier arrived in Lincoln, the single season rushing record was held by Bobby Reynolds (1,342 yards in 1950). Mike Rozier broke that record by 347 yards as a junior. Then, as a senior, he broke his own record by another 459 yards.
Rozier's 1983 season featured video game numbers: 2,148 rushing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 174 points scored. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry and gained 929 yards in his final four regular season games. He rushed for 230 yards against Kansas - in the first half! If not for an injury suffered early in the 1984 Orange Bowl, he might have carried Nebraska to a championship.
Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Tackle, 2005-2009
In 2009, Ndamukong Suh won damn near every award a college football player can win… except the Heisman. In one of the greatest injustices of that trophy's storied history, he finished in fourth place.
Suh's combination of brute strength, intelligence, and lightning quick hands and feet made him nearly impossible to block. If the officials threw their flags every time he was held in 2009, those games would still be going on today. And yet, despite double and triple teams, Suh had ridiculous production. His individual stats (tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, and blocked kicks) were as good as - or better than - the entire defensive line of national champion Alabama.
Suh also scored multiple touchdowns, both as a defender and goal line weapon.
Who is the GOAT?
In my opinion, there is no wrong answer here. With each of the Great Eight, I barely scratched the surface of what made them legendary players. I think there is a strong case to be made for any of them at Nebraska's GOAT.
And I am happy to hear arguments for the players who just missed this list. Notably, Sam Francis, Larry Jacobson, Tom Novak, Bobby Reynolds, Dean Steinkuhler, Zach Wiegert and Grant Wistrom.
But if I have one vote for the Greatest of All Time Husker, I'm giving it to Dave Rimington. I believe his accomplishments are on a different plane from the Heisman winners, Tommie Frazier, and the great Ndamukong Suh.