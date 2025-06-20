Florida State Commit Takes Surprise Visit To Lincoln
The Nebraska Cornhuskers got a pleasant surprise this week as Tedarius Hughes, who has previously committed to the Florida State Seminoles visting Lincoln and toured the campus. He is a class of 2026 recruit and comes from Miami Northwestern High School.
Hughes, 6-3, 180 pounds, was in Tallahassee prior to coming to Lincoln and kicked the tires once again on the Seminoles. He is also planning on visiting the Syracuse Orangemen on Friday.
Hughes, who was a member of Northwestern's State Championship team last season and was coached by NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, is ranked as the No. 20 safety and No. 33 overall player in the state of Florida according to On3.
Nebraska's 2026 class currently stands at six commits and is ranked No. 18 in the Big Ten and 61st nationally.
Nebraska is competing with former Cornhuskers coaches Evan Cooper and Tony White in Hughes recruiting. Cooper and White are currently on Mike Norvell's staff at FSU. Cooper will be working with secondary coach Patrick Surtain, Sr. who coached locally in Broward County, Florida, up the road from where Hughes is from.
Surtain and Cooper are also heavily involved in recruiting four-star defensive back C.J. Bronaugh who was committed to Nebraska until recently. The duo if Surtain and Cooper are a dangerous pair to recruit against and they already have solid commitments from other secondary players such as four-star Darryl Bell III and three-star Sean Johnson.
This might play out into the fall and Nebraska stands a chance at flipping Hughes who is said to be on shaky ground with his FSU commitment due to the amount of other visits he is taking.
