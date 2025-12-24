Former Nebraska standouts Cam Jurgens, Luke Gifford Named to NFL Pro Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles third-year center Cam Jurgens and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford, both of whom played at Nebraska, have been named to the Pro Bowl.

Jurgens has two Pro Bowl selections in his two years as a starter in Philadelphia. Gifford has been a star on San Francisco’s special teams. This is Gifford's first Pro Bowl selection.

According to the Philadelphia Eagles website, “The selections are determined by a vote that includes fans, players, and coaches. The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, February 3, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, the site of the Super Bowl.”

San Francisco 49ers linebacker and special-teams ace Luke Gifford was named to the Pro Bowl. Gifford played at Nebraska. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Both Jurgens and Gifford will be in the NFL playoffs starting in January.

Jurgens at Nebraska

Jurgens was at Nebraska four years and was a three-year starter. He played 32 career games and started every game in 2021. He was drafted by the Eagles in the second round with the 51st overall pick in the 2022 draft.

In June, Jurgens’ alma mater, Beatrice (Neb.) High, dedicated its football field to him. He also was the grand marshal at Beatrice’s Homestead Days parade.

Jurgens was drafted by Philadelphia with the idea he eventually would replace All-Pro center Jason Kelce. Jurgens spent his rookie season almost as an apprentice learning under Kelce’s tutelage. When Kelce retired after the 2023 season, Jurgens stepped right in to the starting lineup.

Jurgens started in February’s Super Bowl 59, won by the Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

Jurgens when he went to NFL

When he was drafted, Jurgens said, as reported on the Eagles' website: “You know I’m so excited being able to play in the NFL at the highest level.

“Just being an Eagle is insane. This was my favorite team all along and being able to end up there is just a dream come true.

“Getting to learn from Kelce and [offensive tackle] Lane Johnson and all those guys along the line. I don’t know if there’s a better spot for a lineman to land than in Philly learning from Coach [Jeff] Stoutland.

“I felt like it’s a really great system that fits what I do and getting to learn from Kelce. That’s a dude I watched and a guy I want to emulate and be like.”

Jurgens is off to a good start following in Kelce’s footsteps with the second Pro Bowl nod.

Jurgens started his Nebraska career as a tight end.

Gifford at Nebraska

Gifford, a Lincoln native, played at Nebraska from 2014 to 2018. He earned the Pat Clare Award for perseverance and determination to overcome injuries and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior.

At Nebraska, Gifford played 29 games, with 18 starts, and had 109 tackles, seven sacks, seven passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.

He has 19 tackles this season with San Francisco.

According to the 49ers website: “Gifford earns the first Pro Bowl selection of his career after being named a starter. Gifford currently ranks tied for fourth in the NFL with 19 total special teams tackles, playing a key role on the 49ers coverage units throughout the season.”

Gifford was not drafted after Nebraska. He made the Dallas Cowboys’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played in Dallas from 2019-22. He played with the Tennessee Titans in 2023-24 and joined the 49ers this season.

“To be honest, my rookie year, I played special teams but I was trying to get in on defense,” Gifford told the San Francisco Chronicle during the season.

“I realized that my ticket was always going to be special teams, regardless of where I was or what I had done on defense, because I’m an undrafted guy, and that’s just kind of how it is.”

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.