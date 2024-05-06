Should Husker Football Fans Be Drinking the Kool-Aid?
In 1927 a Hastings, Nebraska man named Edwin Perkins (1899-1961) invented a new and economical drink that consumers could make in their own homes. All that was needed was a pitcher, one of his powdered flavor packets (grape, strawberry, cherry, lemon-lime or orange) and some sugar and water. The tasty new drink was called Kool-Aide (later changed to Kool-Aid). Perkins' invention became a worldwide success.
So how does his invention fit into a column about Nebraska football? Because Husker fans have been tempted to drink the Kool-Aid especially after last month's Husker Spring Game.
Should Husker fans do so?
Yes. Drink as much of it as you can. And why not? It's May and there are more than 100 days until the season opener August 31st in Lincoln.
But Danny Boy, we've been drinking the Kool-Aid for years and look what that's got us? Seven consecutive losing seasons. Seven consecutive years without a bowl game.
So why is it okay to indulge this year?
Great question. I'm going to put on my rose-colored glasses and make a case for drinking lots of Kool-Aid.
Coaching Staff
This is Matt Rhule's second year at the Husker helm. Last year everything was new. New offense, new defense, special teams, new players. Rhule tried to shore up the QB spot by bringing in transfer Jeff Sims. Sims was heralded as a sure thing. Sadly, Sims was a disaster. Injuries also plagued the Husker QB room. Sims was replaced by Heinrich Haarberg who was replaced by Chubba Purdy. The result was another losing (5-7) season for NU.
Quarterback Room
Gone are Purdy and Sims. They've been replaced by 5-star player Dylan Riaola and Elite Eleven Danny Kaelin from Bellevue West High. Haarberg will be back and has been working on his game in the offseason. The QB room should be light years better than they were in 2023. And the QBs finally have their own coach: Glenn Thomas who Matt Rhule hired away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Running Back Room
The Huskers picked up Oregon transfer Dante Dowdell. He's someone who will be vying for the starting role. Also in the mix are Emmett Johnson and Kwinten Ives. Coming back from season-ending injuries will be Gabe Erwin, Jr and Rahmir Johnson. The room should be much improved over last year.
Receivers Room
Lots to drool over in this group. Coming back will be Jaylen Lloyd, Jaidyn Doss, Malachi Coleman and Isaiah Garcia-Castenada. Newcomers include Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks. Also coming back will be TE Nate Boerkircher and Thomas Fidone. Another newcomer will be true freshman sensation Carter Nelson from Ainsworth, NE.
Offensive Line
Should be a much-improved group. Coming back will be Turner Corcoran, Ben Scott, Bryce Benhart, Teddy Prochazka and Micah Mazzccua. Look for players like Sam Sledge and Henry Lutovsky to see a lot of playing time. As the O-line goes, so does the rest of the offense.
Defensive Room
The defense should pick up from where it left off last year. The good news is many talented players are returning from last year's stingy run defense. The playmakers include Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Jamari Butler, Isaac Gifford, Malcom Hartzog and John Bullock.
Special Teams
Look for PK Tristan Alvano to take a big step forward this fall. Also coming back is punter Brian Buschini. Look for improvement in the Husker return game. Returning kicks will be Ethan Nation (did you see him in the Spring Game?) and punt returner Kwinten Ives.
Schedule
Five of the Huskers' first six games (UTEP, Colorado, Northern Iowa, Illinois and Rutgers) will be played in Lincoln. The Huskers travel to Purdue on September 28th. Thankfully, Michigan is off the schedule. The last six games will be a challenge with only two Husker home games (UCLA and Wisconsin). The away games are Indiana, Ohio State, Southern Cal and Iowa.
So go ahead and have a few pitchers of Kool-Aid. In May, the taste is sublime.
How Bout Them Huskers
