Husker Doc Talk: Zach Potter Interview and Nebraska Football Portal News

Welcome to Husker Doc Talk Podcast — 2026, Episode 1, and the first show of the new year kicks off the only way this crew knows how: a little chaos, a lot of laughs, and a deep dive into Husker football—plus some side quests that only happen when you put Travis Justice, Dr. Rob Zatechka, and a former Blackshirt in the same room.

This episode is “about 20 years in the making,” as Travis and Rob finally welcome former Nebraska standout Zach Potter to the show.

Potter’s visit turns into a fascinating walk through his career arc—from highly recruited Creighton Prep athlete, to Nebraska defender, to a four-year NFL run with the Jacksonville Jaguars after a whirlwind, last-second position switch that had him signing a contract, hopping a flight, and suddenly playing tight end in the Florida humidity. Zach shares what it’s really like living practice-squad life, grinding all day at the facility, trying to survive roster math, and navigating the less-glamorous realities fans rarely hear about—like taxes in multiple states, paying for your own tickets, and living out of an extended-stay hotel because you’re not sure if you’ll even be employed next week.

Zach Potter played tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars but was a defensive end at Nebraska. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Of course, the show also revisits one of the all-time debates: should Zach have played offensive line? Rob breaks down why he saw “natural tackle” traits in Potter years ago, while Zach explains why he chose the Blackshirt path—and why he has zero regrets. The conversation also gets real about the Callahan-to-Pelini transition, what it feels like when staffs change, why “losing a locker room” often comes down to one guy freelancing, and how quickly you have to re-prove yourself when a new coach walks in.

And because it’s Husker Doc Talk, the episode doesn’t stop there: NIL and the transfer portal, the value -vs.-money debate, Nebraska’s portal approach, and even a quick tour through the “upside down world” where Nebraska is rolling in basketball while Indiana is suddenly a football power.

