Husker Running Back Mekhi Nelson 'Grateful to Be Back'

An arrest in June put Mekhi Nelson's name in headlines and cast his status with the team in doubt.



After practice Tuesday, the third-year Husker running back expressed humility and gratitude as he spoke to the media for the first time since the incident.

"I just wanted to start off by saying I am blessed to be back in front of you all," Nelson said. "As everyone knows, I was involved in an incident this summer. I just wanted to say that I have reflected on the impact that my actions have on the people around me and myself. I'm grateful to be back."

Nelson was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated battery against a pregnant woman while on vacation in Key West, Fla. The case was dismissed in July when she decided not to pursue charges.

Mekhi Nelson carries the ball last season against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

After taking a moment to gather his emotions, Nelson reflected on what the support from his coaching staff has meant, from Matt Rhule on down.



"I'm committed to growing from this," he said.

After redshirting in 2024, Nelson rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 27 attempts last season, with 102 receiving yards to add to his résumé as a Husker.

In what is one of the more competitive running back competitions Nebraska fans have seen in recent years, Nelson isn't focused on anything too far into the future.

"I just like to be where my feet are," Nelson said. "Take it day by day, coming back is such a blessing and I don't take it for granted every time I'm on the field. I have always had a chip on my shoulder, so I just want to take it day by day and have the practice that I could."

Running backs coach E.J. Barthel during a 2026 spring practice. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Running backs coach E.J. Barthel certainly has high expectations for Nelson and the rest of the room as the season opener nears.

"I believe it's just a group of guys who love each other and love football," Nelson said when asked about how the running back room stays together amid competition. "We hang out outside of meetings. We are here all the time with one another so it isn't hard to get to know each other."

The 2025 Cornhuskers tallied 1,897 rushing yards, but the lion's share came from All-American Emmett Johnson, now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nelson and the rest of the running backs will look to surpass that totals this season, which opens on Sept. 5 in Lincoln against the Ohio Bobcats.

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