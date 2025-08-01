Huskers Among Top 30 Teams With Chance to Make College Football Playoff
ESPN senior college football insider Heather Dinich said out loud what many Nebraska fans might have been whispering.
The Huskers can make the College Football Playoff.
Dinich reported that 32 teams have at least a 10 percent chance of reaching the 12-team playoff, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. It’s the most teams in the CFP era with at least a 10 percent chance.
The Huskers are 30th on the list of "32 teams ranked in order of their percentage chance to make the playoff," according to ESPN. Ole Miss would be the final team in the playoff with the 12th-best odds at 30.7 percent.
ESPN Analytics gives Nebraska a 10.3 percent chance to make the playoffs. OK, they aren’t odds Huskers fans love but they are odds nevertheless, and the Huskers are on the list. Baby steps.
So, you’re saying there is a chance?
Nebraska’s long odds
ESPN Bet lists the Huskers’ odds to win the national title at +15000. ESPN Analytics’ odds for Nebraska to win the national title is 0.1 percent. The Huskers were 7-6 last season.
Dinich analyzed whether she agreed or disagreed with the ESPN Analytics’ odds for all 32 teams.
About Nebraska, she wrote: “Agree. Nebraska should take another step forward this fall, but even a three-loss Huskers team is a long shot for an at-large bid.
“Nebraska lost six games a year ago and is still trailing Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon in the CFP race. It might also be looking up at Michigan, depending on the outcome of the Sept. 20 game.”
Huskers’ toughest test?
“Nov. 22 at Penn State,” Dinich wrote. “Nebraska avoids Ohio State and Oregon this year, leaving the road trip to Happy Valley easily the most difficult game. ESPN’s FPI [Football Power Index] gives Penn State an 83.2 percent chance to win.”
What the CFP committee will like
Dinich wrote: “A strong showing at home. Even if Nebraska loses at Penn State, the Huskers have plenty of chances at home to boost their playoff résumé, starting with the Michigan game.
“If Nebraska can win that one, it will have a strong chance to be undefeated heading into November against USC. That would make Nebraska relevant when it matters the most and give the Huskers some margin for error.
“Nebraska also ends the season at home on a Friday against Iowa. Home wins against Michigan, USC and Iowa would put the Huskers in the conversation.”
What the CFP committee won’t like
Dinich wrote: “The non-conference schedule. Wins against Cincinnati, Akron and Houston Christian aren’t going to help Nebraska’s playoff résumé, especially if the Huskers are looking for an at-large bid.”
Big Ten teams among the 32
Six Big Ten teams have odds better than 10 percent to make the CFP. Nebraska is the sixth.
Here are the other B1G teams, with overall ranking in order of their percentage chance to make the playoff, and odds:
3. Ohio State: Make playoff: 70.6 percent; win national title: 10.8 percent
5. Penn State: Make playoff: 63.8 percent; win national title: 7 percent
6. Oregon: Make playoff: 57.5 percent; win national title: 4.3 percent
14. Michigan: Make playoff: 25.3 percent; win national title: 1 percent
21. USC: Make playoff: 21 percent; win national title: 0.4 percent
30. Nebraska: Make playoff: 10.3 percent; win national title: 0.1 percent
If the odds are accurate, three Big Ten teams will make the playoff — Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon — one fewer than last season (those three plus Indiana).
Texas has the best odds to make the CFP (83.9 percent) and to win the national title (24.1 percent).
