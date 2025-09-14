Huskers Analytics Review: Another Strong Performance vs Houston Christian
For the second year in a row, the Huskers finished the non-conference slate undefeated.
What used to be a given for the program became a challenge for Nebraska during the Mike Riley and Scott Frost eras. Even more important was how the Huskers won. They managed to win a one-score game that had eluded them over the last decade. Then they produced two old-school dominant wins. Houston Christian was an overmatched opponent. The Huskers had two goals in this game: to stay healthy and give the backups valuable experience.
Nebraska dominated again statistically. They averaged over 12 yards per attempt passing (after being criticized for having less than 6 yards per attempt against Cincinnati). It was also the third straight game the Huskers had a completion percentage over 78%, joining the 2011 Baylor, 2020 Ohio State, and 2024 Oregon teams as the only teams to start a season with three games of at least 78% passing. All three of those teams won 10+ games and had quarterbacks finish in the top seven of Heisman voting.
The Mike Ekeler effect was felt again in this game. The Huskers had a 17-yard advantage in average field position against the Huskies, following an impressive 18-yard advantage last week. Three Husker drives started in Houston Christian territory, giving the Huskers seven on the season. No opponent drives have started in Husker territory in 2025. This doesn’t mean that Ekeler’s unit has nothing to work on before conference play. This marks the third straight game in which Nebraska has kicked the ball out of bounds on a kickoff. Those are free yards Nebraska can’t give up to Michigan.
The Huskers did a great job of staying ahead of the sticks in this game. On first downs, they averaged 9.4 yards per play. Gaining so many yards on first down opens the entire playbook for Dana Holgorsen on second down and makes Nebraska a dangerous team offensively. The Huskers’ early down (first and second down) EPA was 21.97 against Houston Christian, its best mark of the season.
One thing still jumps out as a concern for me – finishing drives. For the fifth time this season, Nebraska got within the opponent's 10-yard line, but failed to get a touchdown. Just last year, getting three points from the six-yard line was far from guaranteed for the Huskers, so that is still a massive improvement by Ekeler’s crew. Nebraska will need more 7’s than 3’s against Big Ten opponents.
Overall, the Huskers had a strong showing in the non-conference slate. Nebraska finished its first three games with a net scoring margin of 123 points, the highest margin through three games since 1995. This is the seventh-best mark in program history, with only 1983 and 1995 having better differentials in the modern era. However, the schedule is about to get much harder, but the Huskers look as ready as they have been in a decade.
