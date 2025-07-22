'I Didn't Want to be a Meme': Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola Discuss the Bull in the Weight Room
LAS VEGAS—Trendy and fun.
That's how Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule described his new recruiting persona that has featured a bull and a $900,000 tractor this offseason. His quarterback, however...
"I didn't get that when I was being recruited," Dylan Raiola said at Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas Tuesday. "It's fine. I'm not complaining about it, but I think it's just interesting that that's what would be brought into our weight room for a recruiting weekend."
As for how the bull idea became a reality, director of football relations Troy Vincent told Rhule that Nebraska needed to lean more into its agricultural roots.
"He caught me like in a moment where I was like what? He's like what if I bring a bull in the weight room? I was like if it's okay with whatever. And I showed up on Saturday and we had a bull in the weight room," Rhule said.
Both Rhule and Raiola had worries about the experiment.
"Please don't use the bathroom in our weight room. It's brand new," Raiola said.
"I just kept looking to see if, you know, because no one told me if the bull was going to go to the bathroom in the weight room or not. Like, I had no idea what I was going to step down into," Rhule said.
Rhule had one goal with the unorhtodox recruiting pitch.
"I just didn't want to fall and I just didn't want to be embarrassed," Rhule said. "I didn't want to be a meme. I've been a meme too many team times in my life and I just did not want to be a meme. But the things we do for recruits, do we get any of those kids? I think we got a couple of them."
You can watch Rhule and Raiola's side session appearances from Big Ten Media Days below.
