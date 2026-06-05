Matt Rhule Talks 'Pivotal' Month of June for Nebraska Recruiting in 2027 and Beyond

For Nebraska football, the next few weeks could shape the future of the program.

June 5 marks the start of three consecutive weeks of official visits for the 2027 recruiting class, with 34 prospects expected to travel to Lincoln. But hosting recruits is only part of what Matt Rhule called the "busiest month we have."

During a recent appearance on Sports Nightly, NU's head coach discussed the importance of the summer months, the Huskers' approach to official visits, and a summer camp circuit expected to put the staff in front of more than 5,500 prospects from the 2028, 2029, and 2030 recruiting classes.

Here's everything he had to say.

The 'Busiest Month We Have'

June has become the most important month on Nebraska's recruiting calendar.

What was once a slower period focused on camps has evolved into one of the most critical stretches of the year for college programs nationwide.

“June has become the busiest month we have,” Rhule said. “It used to be sort of a laid-back time and really just camps. But now, with official visits, most kids, even over the last three or four years, are making their decisions in July."

"This is a pivotal time for us for this class (2027), it’s a pivotal time for this team, and it's a good time for us in terms of camps.”

Satellite Camps Continue to Grow

In addition to hosting recruits, NU's coaching staff is balancing summer workouts with a camp schedule that will put them in front of thousands of prospects across multiple recruiting classes.

The Huskers expect to evaluate up to 6,000 prospects over the coming weeks.

“We feel like, because of our national reach, and certainly the brand that is Nebraska, we’ve been sending out guys to satellite camps,” he said.

“I think we’re going to be right around 5,500 to 6,000 campers that we’ll see. That’s not necessarily always the 2027 class, but like the 2028’s, 2029’s, the 2030’s. Getting in front of them, getting eyes on them, them seeing us, it’s really important.”

NU's Approach to Pitching Recruits

Official visits are about providing answers more than anything else.

By the time prospects arrive for official visits, most have already made multiple trips to Lincoln and have experienced a game inside Memorial Stadium.

“It's kind of a process,” Rhule said. “The first time they come here, it’s kind of establishing the expectation of what this is. Once we have guys on official visits, they’ve been here a couple times, they’ve been to a game, they see one of the most amazing gameday atmospheres in the world, it’s really about answering their questions and setting a vision for them.”

The first impressions are already made. Official visits allow the Huskers staff to lay out a plan for a recruit's future in the program over the coming years.

Quinn Clark's 'Beautiful' Camp Story

Quinn Clark is one of Nebraska's biggest success stories from camps.

Before becoming a member of NU's wide receiver room, Clark was a prospect from Montana who caught the attention of several former Huskers.

"Vershan Jackson, Damon Benning, all these great Huskers kept sending me this tape of this kid up in Montana," Rhule said. "So, I was like, 'He has to come to camp.'"

Rhule said Clark arrived in Lincoln as a long, athletic prospect with plenty of room to grow.

"You look at the man he is now. At the end of spring, Corey (Campbell) did testing, and I think he ran like a 4.50, and he's 6-foot-5. He's now up to like 215, 220 (pounds). You think back to him at camp, and he was kind of this thin, gangly kid. I think he ran a 4.7 something. But I just kept watching him."

Nebraska offered Clark later that day. The redshirt sophomore pass-catcher will look to have his biggest season yet as a Husker in 2026.

The Advantage of Hosting Camps

The Big Red wants to find the prospects other programs overlook.

While camps provide an opportunity to evaluate highly ranked recruits, Rhule believes they're equally valuable for identifying hidden gems.

"Why are these kids going to North Dakota, North Dakota State, why are they going to Montana, Idaho, and then transferring to power five schools and then having these amazing careers?" Rhule said.

"Well, someone missed something in the evaluation process. So, we want to be the best at that. We want to go get those (national) kids, but these kids are pros too."

Lessons Learned About the 2026 Team

NU's coaches have also been impressed with the current team's work ethic to this point.

As summer workouts continue, Rhule said one trait has stood out about the 2026 squad.

"I think the biggest thing is this is a group that doesn't complain and doesn't shy away from work," he said. "They're competitive. You can put the ball down, and they'll play all day."

He continued by suggesting that mentality is necessary in the Big Ten, where the Huskers will travel coast-to-coast while playing several of the country's top teams.

According to Rhule, the Huskers have embraced that challenge this spring, in preparation for the fall.

Time will tell if it reflects in their performance on the field.