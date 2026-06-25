Nebraska Athletics Ties Its Best Directors' Cup Finish in 25 Years

A year after posting its best finish since joining the Big Ten Conference, Nebraska Athletics did even better.

Last year, the Huskers came in at No. 21 in the final Directors' Cup standings. This year, that ranking jumped up to No. 17.

Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen's tenure has seen the two best Directors' Cup finishes for the Huskers since joining the Big Ten Conference. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

This ties the 2009-10 year as the best finish for the department since 2000-01. That year saw Nebraska end up 13th and was the final year in a run of seven straight top-15 finishes.

Nebraska has made steady improvement over the past five years. The 2021-22 year saw the Huskers with an all-time low finish at 49th, but that was followed by improvements to 29th, 22nd, 21st, and now 17th.

The Directors' Cup began in 1993. The all-sports competition takes up to 19 scores from each school, based on how different sports finish in the national standings. The 19 scores are pulled from five required sports—men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, women's soccer, and volleyball—and the next 14 highest scoring sports.

Nebraska wrestling finished third at nationals, powered by a pair of finalists in Antrell Taylor (157) and Christopher Minto (174). | Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska sponsors 23 total sports, with 16 scoring during the 2024-25 year. NU had nine programs post top-10 finishes to earn at least 55 points each: wrestling, men's gymnastics, softball, volleyball, bowling, rifle, women's outdoor track & field, men's outdoor track & field, and men's basketball.

Wrestling led the department with the top finish, taking third at nationals. Men's gymnastics finished fourth.

Volleyball, which was undefeated through the regular season in the first year under Dani Busboom Kelly, was knocked out in the regional finals by the eventual national champion. Softball, back at the Women's College World Series for the first time in more than a decade, was also eliminated by the team that would win it all.

Nebraska softball returned to Oklahoma City and the WCWS after sweeping Oklahoma State in a Super Regional at Bowlin Stadium. | Nebraska Athletics

Bowling and rifle finished fifth, with the outdoor track & field teams both posting top-10 finishes earlier this month.

Men's basketball, although with a ninth-place finish, was perhaps the story of the year. Famously, the only power conference program without an NCAA Tournament victory before this season, the Huskers won twice in Oklahoma City to reach the Sweet 16.

Soccer was Nebraska's only required sport to earn a zero in the scoring.

From 1993-94 to 2000-01, Nebraska never finished worse than 18th in the final standings. Those eight years also saw five top-10 finishes and a peak at No. 4 in 1996-97.

The Huskers celebrated their third straight Big Ten title in 2025. | Amarillo Mullen

Since that run through 2001-02, Nebraska had only finished in the top 10 twice: 2005-06 and 2009-10. Now, the department has added another such finish.

Besides the national success, Nebraska also did well at the conference level in winning a trio of Big Ten championships. Volleyball finished with a third straight title, while softball swept the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles. The Huskers also had baseball and men's basketball finish second in their respective regular seasons.

Below is a table of all the Husker sports with their final place and the points that came with it. An asterisk indicates a required sport for scoring.

Sports Place Points Wrestling 3 85 Men's Gymnastics 4 80 Softball 5 78 Volleyball* 5 73 Bowling 5 65 Rifle 5 55 Women's Outdoor Track & Field 8 69.75 Men's Basketball 9 64 Men's Outdoor Track & Field 9 69 Women's Indoor Track & Field 12 63.75 Women's Gymnastics 25 45.5 Men's Indoor Track & Field 26 46.5 Women's Swimming 27 47 Baseball* 33 37.5 Women's Basketball* 33 25 Football 54 25 Women's Cross Country N/A 0 Men's Tennis N/A 0 Soccer* N/A 0 Men's Cross Country N/A 0 Men's Golf N/A 0 Women's Golf N/A 0 Women's Tennis N/A 0

Below are Nebraska's finish in the Directors' Cup standings since 1993-94.

Year Finish 2025-26 16 2024-25 21 2023-24 22 2022-23 29 2021-22 49 2020-21 35 2019-20 No standings due to COVID-19 2018-19 48 2017-18 44 2016-17 37 2015-16 27 2014-15 39 2013-14 23 2012-13 24 2011-12 40 2010-11 33 2009-10 17 2008-09 31 2007-08 31 2006-07 27 2005-06 19 2004-05 21 2003-04 32 2002-03 24 2001-02 22 2000-01 13 1999-00 6 1998-99 12 1997-98 9 1996-97 4 1995-96 8 1994-95 9

2026 Learfield Directors' Cup Top 25

Place School Points 1 Texas 1,322 2 Stanford 1,263.5 3 UCLA 1,199.25 4 North Carolina 1,166.75 5 Virginia 1,148.75 6 Florida 1,104.5 7 USC 1,095.5 8 Georgia 1,081.25 9 Michigan 1,076.75 10 Ohio State 1,071.25 11 Duke 1,039.25 12 Alabama 980 13 Texas A&M 968.75 14 Arkansas 965.75 15 Tennessee 964.75 16 Oklahoma 930.75 17 Nebraska 929 18 LSU 926.75 19 Notre Dame 898.5 20 Princeton 878.5 21 Penn State 864.5 22 NC State 860 23 Oregon 783 24 Wisconsin 754 25 Auburn 730

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.