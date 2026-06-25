Nebraska Athletics Ties Its Best Directors' Cup Finish in 25 Years
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A year after posting its best finish since joining the Big Ten Conference, Nebraska Athletics did even better.
Last year, the Huskers came in at No. 21 in the final Directors' Cup standings. This year, that ranking jumped up to No. 17.
This ties the 2009-10 year as the best finish for the department since 2000-01. That year saw Nebraska end up 13th and was the final year in a run of seven straight top-15 finishes.
Nebraska has made steady improvement over the past five years. The 2021-22 year saw the Huskers with an all-time low finish at 49th, but that was followed by improvements to 29th, 22nd, 21st, and now 17th.
The Directors' Cup began in 1993. The all-sports competition takes up to 19 scores from each school, based on how different sports finish in the national standings. The 19 scores are pulled from five required sports—men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, women's soccer, and volleyball—and the next 14 highest scoring sports.
Nebraska sponsors 23 total sports, with 16 scoring during the 2024-25 year. NU had nine programs post top-10 finishes to earn at least 55 points each: wrestling, men's gymnastics, softball, volleyball, bowling, rifle, women's outdoor track & field, men's outdoor track & field, and men's basketball.
Wrestling led the department with the top finish, taking third at nationals. Men's gymnastics finished fourth.
Volleyball, which was undefeated through the regular season in the first year under Dani Busboom Kelly, was knocked out in the regional finals by the eventual national champion. Softball, back at the Women's College World Series for the first time in more than a decade, was also eliminated by the team that would win it all.
Bowling and rifle finished fifth, with the outdoor track & field teams both posting top-10 finishes earlier this month.
Men's basketball, although with a ninth-place finish, was perhaps the story of the year. Famously, the only power conference program without an NCAA Tournament victory before this season, the Huskers won twice in Oklahoma City to reach the Sweet 16.
Soccer was Nebraska's only required sport to earn a zero in the scoring.
From 1993-94 to 2000-01, Nebraska never finished worse than 18th in the final standings. Those eight years also saw five top-10 finishes and a peak at No. 4 in 1996-97.
Since that run through 2001-02, Nebraska had only finished in the top 10 twice: 2005-06 and 2009-10. Now, the department has added another such finish.
Besides the national success, Nebraska also did well at the conference level in winning a trio of Big Ten championships. Volleyball finished with a third straight title, while softball swept the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles. The Huskers also had baseball and men's basketball finish second in their respective regular seasons.
Below is a table of all the Husker sports with their final place and the points that came with it. An asterisk indicates a required sport for scoring.
Sports
Place
Points
Wrestling
3
85
Men's Gymnastics
4
80
Softball
5
78
Volleyball*
5
73
Bowling
5
65
Rifle
5
55
Women's Outdoor Track & Field
8
69.75
Men's Basketball
9
64
Men's Outdoor Track & Field
9
69
Women's Indoor Track & Field
12
63.75
Women's Gymnastics
25
45.5
Men's Indoor Track & Field
26
46.5
Women's Swimming
27
47
Baseball*
33
37.5
Women's Basketball*
33
25
Football
54
25
Women's Cross Country
N/A
0
Men's Tennis
N/A
0
Soccer*
N/A
0
Men's Cross Country
N/A
0
Men's Golf
N/A
0
Women's Golf
N/A
0
Women's Tennis
N/A
0
Below are Nebraska's finish in the Directors' Cup standings since 1993-94.
Year
Finish
2025-26
16
2024-25
21
2023-24
22
2022-23
29
2021-22
49
2020-21
35
2019-20
No standings due to COVID-19
2018-19
48
2017-18
44
2016-17
37
2015-16
27
2014-15
39
2013-14
23
2012-13
24
2011-12
40
2010-11
33
2009-10
17
2008-09
31
2007-08
31
2006-07
27
2005-06
19
2004-05
21
2003-04
32
2002-03
24
2001-02
22
2000-01
13
1999-00
6
1998-99
12
1997-98
9
1996-97
4
1995-96
8
1994-95
9
2026 Learfield Directors' Cup Top 25
Place
School
Points
1
Texas
1,322
2
Stanford
1,263.5
3
UCLA
1,199.25
4
North Carolina
1,166.75
5
Virginia
1,148.75
6
Florida
1,104.5
7
USC
1,095.5
8
Georgia
1,081.25
9
Michigan
1,076.75
10
Ohio State
1,071.25
11
Duke
1,039.25
12
Alabama
980
13
Texas A&M
968.75
14
Arkansas
965.75
15
Tennessee
964.75
16
Oklahoma
930.75
17
Nebraska
929
18
LSU
926.75
19
Notre Dame
898.5
20
Princeton
878.5
21
Penn State
864.5
22
NC State
860
23
Oregon
783
24
Wisconsin
754
25
Auburn
730
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry