Nebraska Football Announces Home-and-Home Series with Notre Dame

Nebraska's feeling lucky.

Announced Wednesday, the Cornhuskers have officially locked in a home-and-home series with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for 2032-33. The two programs have not met since their last home-and-home series in 2000-01. Nebraska won both of those matchups and currently holds a three-game winning streak dating back to 1972.

Here are the details of the upcoming series and what it means for the Big Red.

NU did not schedule a Power Four opponent in the non-conference in 2026. Originally, the Huskers had a scheduling agreement with Tennessee in which the Big Red were set to host the Volunteers in place of Bowling Green this fall before traveling to Knoxville the following year. However, Nebraska backed out of the deal, citing stadium renovations expected to begin following the 2026 season as the reason.

NU was charged $1 million as a result. The Huskers will also host Miami (OH) in 2027 instead of making the aforementioned trip to Neyland Stadium. Regardless, the Notre Dame series gives Nebraska another opportunity to add a marquee non-conference matchup to its future schedule.

With the Fighting Irish, Nebraska will play host first. The game is set to take place on Oct. 30, 2032, before the Huskers travel to South Bend, Indiana, nearly one year later to the day on Oct. 29, 2033.

According to Husker Athletic Director Troy Dannen, the series made a lot of sense for both sides. Both programs rank among the top 10 in all-time victories, with Notre Dame sitting fourth at 974 and Nebraska at eighth with 933. In the poll era, the schools have combined for 13 national titles, with the Fighting Irish winning eight and Nebraska claiming five.

“The series with Notre Dame is the type of matchup that college football fans circle on their calendars years in advance,” Dannen said. “Our fans have a tremendous appreciation for the history of college football and iconic venues. We are excited to welcome Notre Dame and their fans to Lincoln in 2032, and I know our fans will travel to South Bend in full force in 2033.”

Per a press release provided by the University of Nebraska, an estimated 30,000 Husker fans traveled to South Bend in 2000. It was a game to remember, as the Big Red emerged with a 27-24 overtime victory over the Fighting Irish. They followed it up with a convincing 27-10 win at Memorial Stadium in 2001.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield with Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan before game | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

NU played Cincinnati at a neutral site, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, in 2025. However, fans will have to wait until 2028 to see the Huskers take on another Power Four opponent in the non-conference slate.

From 2028 through 2035, Nebraska will have at least one power conference opponent on its schedule each season as of today, with 2033 currently featuring both Notre Dame (Independent/ACC) and Cincinnati (Big 12).

Semi-regional contests also appear to be a point of emphasis, with home-and-home series set with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State over the next 10 years. In 2028, NU will also host Arizona before making the trip to Tucson in 2031.

As of now, fans have continued to show a willingness to travel to regional events. Husker fans traveled in droves to Oklahoma City on two separate occasions earlier this year for the NCAA Tournament and Women's College World Series.

Nebraska volleyball has also played in Arlington, Texas, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, so far this fall. All three events have been well-traveled by fans of the scarlet and cream.

All Currently Scheduled Power Four Non-Conference Matchups

Sept. 16, 2028 vs. Arizona Sept. 15, 2029 at Oklahoma Sept. 14, 2030 vs. Oklahoma Sept. 13, 2031 at Arizona Oct. 30, 2032 Notre Dame Sept. 10, 2033 Cincinnati October 29, 2033 at Notre Dame Sept. 16, 2034 Oklahoma State Sept. 15, 2035 at Oklahoma State

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