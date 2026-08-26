Phil Steele on the Huskers' Chances for a Better Showing in 2026

Adam Carriker called this one of his favorite interviews ever. Phil Steele's magazine has been the most accurate college football magazine for 31 years. Adam & Phil reveal the truth as Nebraska gets ready for the 2026 season. Learn inside intel on Nebraska's offense, defense, special teams and more.



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Synopsis

Adam Carriker sits down with longtime college football expert Phil Steele to talk about what Nebraska fans should really expect from the Huskers in 2026. Steele is known for his detailed college football magazine and says Nebraska has several reasons for optimism, but there are still some big questions.

The conversation starts off on the offensive side of the ball, Steele believes Nebraska’s strongest units are depth at quarterback and the offensive line. Anthony Colandrea brings athletic ability and can make plays with his legs, which fits well with Dana Holgorsen’s offense. Steele also likes Nebraska’s quarterback depth much more than last season. TJ Lateef has experience playing against strong defenses, giving the Huskers another option if needed.

Steele is also confident Nebraska’s offensive line will be improved. He ranks the unit No. 22 in the country and No. 7 in the Big Ten. Nebraska should see production from Elijah Pritchett and Justin Evans at center. Steele believes the Huskers finally have the size and experience up front to move defensive linemen and protect the quarterback.

Running back is more of a question mark. Steele likes the talent in the room, including Jamal Rule and Mekhi Nelson, but the group is still unproven. Nebraska may use several running backs instead of relying on one main player, essentially a running back-by-committee approach.

At wide receiver, Steele ranks Nebraska No. 21 nationally. Jacory Barney Jr. and Nyziah Hunter give the Huskers proven options, while Luke Lindenmeyer and the other tight ends add more weapons.

Next Carriker & Steele shift the conversation to the dark side of the ball, the Blackshirts. Defensively, Steele likes Nebraska’s overall talent and experience. He talks about Owen Chambliss, Vincent Shavers and a secondary that includes Donovan Jones and Andrew Marshall. He believes Nebraska has solid depth, although the defensive line may not have one clear superstar yet.

Special teams could also be a strength. Steele ranks Nebraska No. 22 nationally and believes the unit could be just as good as last season.

The biggest question is how all of this turns into wins. Steele believes this could be Matt Rhule’s best Nebraska team so far. The Huskers rank No. 8 nationally in experience, but they also face one of the toughest schedules in the Big Ten.

Steele predicts Nebraska will finish with eight wins and believes the Huskers will beat at least one ranked team. He says a major upset could completely change the conversation around Nebraska and possibly put the Huskers closer to playoff contention.

Adam and Phil also discuss the Big Ten versus the SEC and why Steele believes the College Football Playoff should eventually expand to 16 teams.

Make sure to check out the full interview for some rare insight from one of the most respected experts in college football. Phil Steele breaks down Nebraska from top to bottom and gives his true thoughts on Matt Rhule, Anthony Colandrea, the Huskers’ toughest strengths and weaknesses, and what he expects from Nebraska in 2026. It’s a great conversation with one of the best-known names in college football analysis.

Program sequence

0:00 – Intro

1:17 – Introducing Phil Steele

1:40 – Nebraska’s Strongest Offensive Units

2:29 – Nebraska’s Quarterback Situation

3:00 – Nebraska’s Offensive Line

3:28 – Mobile Quarterbacks & Defensive Spies

4:20 – Nebraska’s Running Back Room

5:14 – Nebraska’s Defensive Line

5:44 – Anthony Colandrea & Nebraska’s QB Depth

7:07 – How Good Is Nebraska’s Offensive Line?

9:20 – Nebraska’s Wide Receiver Room

11:27 – Nebraska’s Defense

12:31 – Nebraska’s Secondary

13:10 – Nebraska’s Special Teams

14:53 – Is This Matt Rhule’s Best Nebraska Team?

16:55 – Breaking Down Nebraska’s Schedule

18:28 – Thoughts on Matt Rhule’s Tenure

19:25 – Will Nebraska Beat Iowa?

20:19 – Phil Steele’s Official Nebraska Win Prediction

20:56 – How Far Is Nebraska From Playoff Contention?

22:57 – SEC vs. Big Ten

26:47 – Settling the College Football Playoff Debate

29:19 – Closing Questions

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