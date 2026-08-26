Phil Steele on the Huskers' Chances for a Better Showing in 2026
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Adam Carriker called this one of his favorite interviews ever. Phil Steele's magazine has been the most accurate college football magazine for 31 years. Adam & Phil reveal the truth as Nebraska gets ready for the 2026 season. Learn inside intel on Nebraska's offense, defense, special teams and more.
Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a summary.
Synopsis
Adam Carriker sits down with longtime college football expert Phil Steele to talk about what Nebraska fans should really expect from the Huskers in 2026. Steele is known for his detailed college football magazine and says Nebraska has several reasons for optimism, but there are still some big questions.
The conversation starts off on the offensive side of the ball, Steele believes Nebraska’s strongest units are depth at quarterback and the offensive line. Anthony Colandrea brings athletic ability and can make plays with his legs, which fits well with Dana Holgorsen’s offense. Steele also likes Nebraska’s quarterback depth much more than last season. TJ Lateef has experience playing against strong defenses, giving the Huskers another option if needed.
Steele is also confident Nebraska’s offensive line will be improved. He ranks the unit No. 22 in the country and No. 7 in the Big Ten. Nebraska should see production from Elijah Pritchett and Justin Evans at center. Steele believes the Huskers finally have the size and experience up front to move defensive linemen and protect the quarterback.
Running back is more of a question mark. Steele likes the talent in the room, including Jamal Rule and Mekhi Nelson, but the group is still unproven. Nebraska may use several running backs instead of relying on one main player, essentially a running back-by-committee approach.
At wide receiver, Steele ranks Nebraska No. 21 nationally. Jacory Barney Jr. and Nyziah Hunter give the Huskers proven options, while Luke Lindenmeyer and the other tight ends add more weapons.
Next Carriker & Steele shift the conversation to the dark side of the ball, the Blackshirts. Defensively, Steele likes Nebraska’s overall talent and experience. He talks about Owen Chambliss, Vincent Shavers and a secondary that includes Donovan Jones and Andrew Marshall. He believes Nebraska has solid depth, although the defensive line may not have one clear superstar yet.
Special teams could also be a strength. Steele ranks Nebraska No. 22 nationally and believes the unit could be just as good as last season.
The biggest question is how all of this turns into wins. Steele believes this could be Matt Rhule’s best Nebraska team so far. The Huskers rank No. 8 nationally in experience, but they also face one of the toughest schedules in the Big Ten.
Steele predicts Nebraska will finish with eight wins and believes the Huskers will beat at least one ranked team. He says a major upset could completely change the conversation around Nebraska and possibly put the Huskers closer to playoff contention.
Adam and Phil also discuss the Big Ten versus the SEC and why Steele believes the College Football Playoff should eventually expand to 16 teams.
Make sure to check out the full interview for some rare insight from one of the most respected experts in college football. Phil Steele breaks down Nebraska from top to bottom and gives his true thoughts on Matt Rhule, Anthony Colandrea, the Huskers’ toughest strengths and weaknesses, and what he expects from Nebraska in 2026. It’s a great conversation with one of the best-known names in college football analysis.
Program sequence
- 0:00 – Intro
- 1:17 – Introducing Phil Steele
- 1:40 – Nebraska’s Strongest Offensive Units
- 2:29 – Nebraska’s Quarterback Situation
- 3:00 – Nebraska’s Offensive Line
- 3:28 – Mobile Quarterbacks & Defensive Spies
- 4:20 – Nebraska’s Running Back Room
- 5:14 – Nebraska’s Defensive Line
- 5:44 – Anthony Colandrea & Nebraska’s QB Depth
- 7:07 – How Good Is Nebraska’s Offensive Line?
- 9:20 – Nebraska’s Wide Receiver Room
- 11:27 – Nebraska’s Defense
- 12:31 – Nebraska’s Secondary
- 13:10 – Nebraska’s Special Teams
- 14:53 – Is This Matt Rhule’s Best Nebraska Team?
- 16:55 – Breaking Down Nebraska’s Schedule
- 18:28 – Thoughts on Matt Rhule’s Tenure
- 19:25 – Will Nebraska Beat Iowa?
- 20:19 – Phil Steele’s Official Nebraska Win Prediction
- 20:56 – How Far Is Nebraska From Playoff Contention?
- 22:57 – SEC vs. Big Ten
- 26:47 – Settling the College Football Playoff Debate
- 29:19 – Closing Questions
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94