Three Nebraska Games Among Top 100 in National Watchability Rankings
Three Nebraska football games are ranked among the top 100 by “watchability score” by college football writer Kelley Ford. All three games selected will be played at Memorial Stadium..
Ford runs a college football website that makes conference projections, most deserving top 30 rankings, among other items.
Nebraska’s three games to make the list:
* Sept. 20: Michigan at Nebraska
* Nov. 1: USC at Nebraska
* Nov. 28: Iowa at Nebraska
The Michigan at Nebraska game ranks 40th with a projected quality of 9.4.
USC at Nebraska ranks 57th at 9.1.
Iowa at Nebraska ranks 78th at 8.9.
The highest ranking is 10.0, achieved by four games. Ford ranks those games, as such:
* No. 1: Texas at Georgia, Nov. 15.
* No. 2: Texas at Ohio State, Aug. 30
* No. 3: Alabama at Georgia, Sept. 27
* No. 4: Penn State at Ohio State, Nov. 1
“The Game” between Michigan and Ohio State — probably the best rivalry in college sports — comes in at No. 7, with a 9.9 ranking.
Top weekly games
Seven of Nebraska’s 12 games are ranked on Ford’s Highest Weekly Watchability list. Ford selected a top 10 for each week. Four of the seven games are Nebraska home games and the Cincinnati game is at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
The list:
* Aug. 28: Nebraska vs. Cincinnati, No. 8 (8.3 ranking)
* Sept. 20: Michigan at Nebraska, No. 4 (9.4)
* Oct. 4: Michigan State at Nebraska, No. 8 (8.1)
* Nov. 1: USC at Nebraska, No. 7 (9.1)
* Nov. 8: Nebraska at UCLA, No. 10 (8.4)
* Nov. 22: Nebraska at Penn State, No. 10 (8.3)
* Nov. 28: Iowa at Nebraska, No. 8 (8.9)
Home games watchability score
Ford also compiled an Average Watchability Score for all regular-season home games. Of the 136 teams on the list, Nebraska ranks 44th with a score of 6.69 (8.05 is the highest). The Average Watchability Score is a “weighted score of projected quality (average Ford Ratings) and competitiveness (Ford spread) for all home regular-season games.”
Ford also published a Bottom-100 Games by Watchability. Nebraska did not make that list.
