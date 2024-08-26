All Huskers

Tom Shatel Kicks Off Nebraska Football Game Week With the Common Fans

The Huskers' 2024 football season is finally here. The longtime Omaha World-Herald columnist joins us in our latest episode.

TJ Birkel

Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; The Nebraska Cornhuskers run onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; The Nebraska Cornhuskers run onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Omaha World Herald's Tom Shatel joins the Common Fans to help kick off the 2024 Nebraska football season. The crew celebrates the coming season by diving into a wide range of topics, including:

  • A tribute to Nebraska football fans.
  • The hope that Dylan Raiola brings, both for 2024 and beyond.
  • What’s more important to the success of the 2024 Nebraska football team: that Dylan Raiola is who we think he is, or that the defense is what we think they are?
  • Tom's recent column that served as an ode to college football, and an endorsement of the new playoff system: "The College Football Playoff means more football. And it will revive New Year's Day traditions and passions in us old spirits and give a new generation a reason to fall in love with the game."
  • Tom predicts the Huskers will make a bowl game in 2024.

And much, much more. Watch below:

Follow us

Our partners

GBR for LIFE!

Published
TJ Birkel

TJ BIRKEL

Home/Football