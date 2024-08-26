Tom Shatel Kicks Off Nebraska Football Game Week With the Common Fans
The Huskers' 2024 football season is finally here. The longtime Omaha World-Herald columnist joins us in our latest episode.
In this story:
The Omaha World Herald's Tom Shatel joins the Common Fans to help kick off the 2024 Nebraska football season. The crew celebrates the coming season by diving into a wide range of topics, including:
- A tribute to Nebraska football fans.
- The hope that Dylan Raiola brings, both for 2024 and beyond.
- What’s more important to the success of the 2024 Nebraska football team: that Dylan Raiola is who we think he is, or that the defense is what we think they are?
- Tom's recent column that served as an ode to college football, and an endorsement of the new playoff system: "The College Football Playoff means more football. And it will revive New Year's Day traditions and passions in us old spirits and give a new generation a reason to fall in love with the game."
- Tom predicts the Huskers will make a bowl game in 2024.
And much, much more. Watch below:
Follow us
- Subscribe on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@commonfanGBR
- Subscribe to our free email newsletter: https://commonfan.beehiiv.com/
- Check out our brand new website: www.commonfan.co
Our partners
- You can now find all Common Fan videos and articles on www.huskermax.com as well as www.si.com/college/college-football/team/nebraska-cornhuskers.
- For more Husker football coverage, check out Carriker Chronicles: https://carrikerchronicles.com/
- For more college football coverage, check out The College Huddle: https://thecollegehuddle.com/
GBR for LIFE!
Published