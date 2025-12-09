What Nebraska Win in Las Vegas Bowl Would Mean to Program

In this holiday season of giving, Nebraska received an all-time gift of a bowl opponent.

Utah is the festive present, in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Utah is ranked. Utah wasn’t far from making the College Football Playoff, finishing 15th in the final CFP rankings. Utah, with 10 wins on its 2025 resume, offers Nebraska a prestigious opponent.

In a statement released through the Nebraska Athletics Department, coach Matt Rhule said: “The University of Utah has been one of the top programs in the country over the past two decades and have had another outstanding season in 2025. I know our players are eager to play a 13th game and have a memorable bowl experience.”

But Nebraska (7-5) has an opportunity for more than a “memorable bowl experience.” The Huskers can do a little sightseeing, eat in a celebrity restaurant or two and take the gondola ride at the Venetian. That’s fine. But the Huskers’ main and only focus should be on salvaging a season that went sideways.

Because they have been gifted that chance.

Redemption for Huskers?

Utah is a life raft to a Nebraska program that has been kicked around, figuratively and literally, the past six weeks or so.

For Nebraska, it’s an opportunity to rescue something out of a mediocre season.

For Nebraska, it’s a chance to go into an offseason with an unexpected lift, with momentum.

For Nebraska, it’s a chance to take a positive outlook into 2026. The Huskers are a rebuilding program still trying to find itself and its place in an ever-evolving college football landscape.

For Nebraska, it’s a chance to end its ghastly, 29-game losing streak to teams that were ranked at the time of the meeting. That alone should be motivation enough.

For Nebraska, and Rhule Utah represents that signature win that has eluded the coach. Win that first big game and players buy in and maybe know — not hope — the team is on the right track. A signature win lets players know what is possible.

For the Nebraska players, while one win won’t wipe out a disappointing season, it’s a chance to regain some much-needed self-esteem.

What stands between all of these good vibes for the Huskers? Beating highly respected Utah.

Utah is a force

Utah will be a test. Don’t think otherwise. The Utes are that good and they present unique problems.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier can run and throw. He’s kind of a pick-your-poison guy. Give him an opening and he’ll gash you on the ground. If you pressure him but don’t put him on the ground, he’ll gain positive yards with his legs.

He’s an effective passer, too, having thrown for 2,180 yards and 22 touchdowns, with only five interceptions, this season.

Statistics, if they can be trusted to determine the outcome, heavily favor the Utes.

Utah ranks seventh in total offense at 478.6 yards per game. Nebraska ranks 22nd in total defense at 312.3 yards per game.

The Utah running attack likely will be the Huskers’ biggest problem. The Utes rank second in the nation at 269.8 yards per game. Nebraska’s running defense: 94th at 171.2 yards per game.

Nebraska isn’t trending in the right direction. Penn State gained 231 yards on the ground against the Huskers, and Iowa gained 213 rushing yards. Nebraska’s strength has been its pass defense, which is No. 2 in the nation allowing 141.1 yards per game.

Utah scores plenty of points — 40.9 points per game (sixth in the nation). Nebraska allows an average of 23.3 points per game (53rd in the nation).

The Utes’ two losses were to the Big 12 championship game opponents — Texas Tech and BYU. The Utes are riding a five-game winning streak, their average winning margin 23.6 points.

Huskers’ biggest problem

Nebraska will start its backup quarterback and backup running back. TJ Lateef replaced injured starter Dylan Raiola when Raiola suffered a broken fibula against USC on Nov. 1. Emmett Johnson declared for the NFL Draft.

The Huskers will face the nation’s 16th-best scoring defense, a unit that allowed an average of 18.6 points per game. Nebraska averaged 29.2 points per game in the regular season — 55th in the nation.

But in Lateef’s three starts, the Huskers averaged 18 points per game.

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef will start his fourth game against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Given Nebraska’s status, it might be easier to break the bank at one of the Las Vegas Boulevard casinos than scoring points against the Utes.

Such are the challenges of a college football team reeling with its late-season slump of losing to USC, Penn State and Iowa in November.

Teams don’t always have an opportunity to defeat a top-15 team dropped in their lap. Nebraska does. That should be the Huskers’ rallying cry as they prepare for Utah.

How the Huskers handle this moment might help them wipe away a season many would rather forget.

