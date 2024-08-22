What’s Changing at Nebraska Football’s Memorial Stadium This Season
The following information was provided by Nebraska Athletics.
The 2024 Nebraska football season begins Aug. 31 when the Huskers host the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. In advance of the season, the University of Nebraska Athletic Department is highlighting changes fans can expect when arriving at Memorial Stadium and other athletic venues.
The most notable change at all Husker home events is a switch to athletic facilities being cashless venues for all operations, including concessions, tickets and merchandise. Fans will also see updated screening technology at Memorial Stadium gates, providing for more efficient entry and enhanced security.
Cashless operations
Nebraska Athletics will feature cashless operations beginning this fall.
Nebraska has featured cashless concessions for men’s and women’s basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and all Husker athletic venues have now moved to such operations.
Improved Wi-Fi in the Memorial Stadium concourses allows Nebraska to implement cashless concessions. Nebraska will also implement cashless operations at women’s soccer (Hibner Stadium) and volleyball (Devaney Center).
The cashless operations also include hawkers moving through the stands in Memorial Stadium, as well as chairback and game-day program purchases.
Fans should note that tickets may not be purchased using Google Pay or Apple Pay.
Gate screening
Nebraska Athletics will utilize a new gate screening process at Memorial Stadium this fall. The walk-through technology should provide a more efficient screening process and enhance safety for Husker fans.
The new gate scanners have no impact on Nebraska’s clear bag policy, which remains in place for all Husker venues. For more details, click here.
Athletic ticket office and will call relocation
The Athletic Ticket Office has relocated to West Stadium. On football game days, the ticket office will operate through windows at Gate 10A, near the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium. Game-day ticket troubleshooting will continue to be available at Gate 21.
Regular hours for the ticket office are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in West Stadium (Gate 7).
Improved concourse Wi-Fi
Nebraska has completed the first phase of new Wi-Fi technology in Memorial Stadium. The work focused on improving access in stadium concourses. Fans should be aware that the FanXP wireless network will no longer be available in the stadium’s seating areas. Fans are encouraged to use the stadium concourses if they need enhanced wireless connectivity.
Mobile ticketing
Ticket holders for fall sports should have received their tickets through a mobile ticket option or printed tickets. Any fans who have not received their tickets for the fall season should contact the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.
The 2024 fall sports season is the last time Nebraska will use printed tickets. Tickets for all Husker athletic events will be mobile beginning with the 2024-25 winter sports. Nebraska football, volleyball and soccer will go to fully mobile tickets in fall 2025.
Team arrival/Osborne Legacy Complex lobby
Nebraska fans are encouraged to continue to welcome the Huskers to Memorial Stadium on game days, with a new drop-off spot and walking path for the team. The team arrival includes members of the Spirit Squad and Cornhusker Marching Band and gives Husker fans a chance to cheer on the team as they arrive on game day.
The football team will arrive near the intersection of 14th and Vine streets about two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff. The team will walk along the sidewalk past the Nebraska Coliseum, through the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame and enter the main lobby of the Osborne Legacy Complex. With the arrival finishing at the complex, the walk will be renamed the Husker Legacy Walk beginning this season.
The Osborne Legacy Complex lobby will not be open to the public on game days. Information on public hours for the complex’s lobby will be announced.
Sideline switch
Nebraska Athletics previously announced that the Husker football team will move to the west sideline for game days beginning this fall. The visiting team will be on the east sideline. There is no change to the team entrance locations, with Nebraska’s Tunnel Walk entering from the northeast corner and the visiting team entering Tom Osborne Field from the southwest corner.
Television timeout clock
The Big Ten Conference has changed the location of the clock that indicates the length of media breaks. The clock will no longer be located on the ribbon boards in Memorial Stadium; instead, it will be on the field, near the southwest 20-yard line.
Special dates for 2024 season
Below is a list of some of the special celebrations surrounding Nebraska’s 2024 football home games:
- Colorado (Sept. 7): 1994 National Championship 30-Year Reunion, Frank Solich College Football Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute
- Northern Iowa (Sept. 14): Ag Day, Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Recognition
- Illinois (Sept. 20): 400th Consecutive Sellout Celebration, Red Cross Day
- Rutgers (Oct. 5): Homecoming, Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame Recognition
- UCLA (Nov. 2): Military Appreciation Game
For full Memorial Stadium game-day information, click here. The City of Lincoln’s game-day news release, which includes information on traffic and parking, is available here.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.