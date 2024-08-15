Will USC Make the Playoffs? Can UCLA Make a Bowl Game?
In the latest Big Ten Show, Adam Carriker and Rhett Lewis break down the conference’s newcomers from Tinseltown.
Adam Carriker and Rhett Lewis are back with another installment of the Summer Roster Breakdown series leading up to the start of the upcoming college football season, this time previewing two of the new additions to the Big Ten: USC and UCLA. Who are the breakout players and what question marks do these franchises have this year in the roster and on the schedule? Listen in below to find out NOW.
