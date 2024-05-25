All Huskers

Gallery: Huskers Stay Alive in Big Ten Baseball Tournament

Nebraska’s 4-2 win over Indiana forces a second Saturday game for a spot in the championship game

Amarillo Mullen

Will Walsh tossed a complete game while Josh Caron drove in all four runs with a pair of homers in Nebraska's 4-2 win Saturday morning against Indiana. The teams will play again at 5 p.m. CDT Saturday, with the winner advancing to Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. | Recap

Joshua Overbeek
Joshua Overbeek hits a double to lead off the game for the Huskers. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek celebrates his leadoff double.
Joshua Overbeek celebrates his leadoff double. / Amarillo Mullen
Will Walsh started and finished on the mound for the Huskers and allowed just two runs.
Will Walsh started and finished on the mound for the Huskers and allowed just two runs. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva
Riley Silva heads for first base after being hit by a pitch. / Amarillo Mullen
Josh Caron celebrates a three-run homer to get the Huskers on the board in the third inning.
Josh Caron celebrates a three-run homer to get the Huskers on the board in the third inning. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate Caron's home run.
The Huskers celebrate Caron's home run. / Amarillo Mullen
Rhett Stokes connects for a double.
Rhett Stokes connects for a double. / Amarillo Mullen
Rhett Stokes celebrates his double.
Rhett Stokes celebrates his double. / Amarillo Mullen
Will Walsh (left) is congratulated by Tucker Timmerman after a scoreless inning.
Will Walsh (left) is congratulated by Tucker Timmerman after a scoreless inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Josh Caron and Ben Columbus
Josh Caron (5) meets Ben Columbus at home plate after Caron's second home run of the game. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate Caron's solo home run.
The Huskers celebrate Caron's solo home run. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva is hit by a pitch for the second time.
Riley Silva is hit by a pitch for the second time. / Amarillo Mullen
Will Walsh
Will Walsh celebrates his complete game in a must-win situation for the Huskers. / Amarillo Mullen
Josh Caron and Will Walsh
Josh Caron and Will Walsh hug after forcing a game two against Indiana on Saturday evening. / Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.