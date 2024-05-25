Gallery: Huskers Stay Alive in Big Ten Baseball Tournament
Nebraska’s 4-2 win over Indiana forces a second Saturday game for a spot in the championship game
Will Walsh tossed a complete game while Josh Caron drove in all four runs with a pair of homers in Nebraska's 4-2 win Saturday morning against Indiana. The teams will play again at 5 p.m. CDT Saturday, with the winner advancing to Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. | Recap
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified