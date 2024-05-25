Nebraska Baseball Tops Indiana 4-2 to Force Semifinal Rematch
Nebraska fans are getting their money's worth this week at the Big Ten Conference baseball tournament in Omaha.
After an opening-game loss Tuesday, the Huskers have now run off three straight, including Saturday morning's 4-2 victory over Indiana. The Huskers and Hoosiers will now play a rematch Saturday evening with the winner advancing to the league title game.
For the second year in a row, Will Walsh spun a gem on the hill. Walsh put together a complete game effort, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out five. The Hoosiers did not get a hit in innings four through seven.
At the plate, it was all Josh Caron. The catcher drilled a three-run home run in the third inning before tacking on a solo shot in the eighth. He went 2-for-4 for the day with all four RBIs for the Big Red.
Nebraska and Indiana will play again at 5 p.m. CDT.
