Hunter Higgins Set for Nebraska Spring Game Visit
Hunter Higgins is a class of 2026 edge defender from Maize South High School in Wichita, Kansas.
The 6-foot-5 prospect is set to visit Nebraska for the Huskers' spring game this weekend.
“I’m definitely looking forward to seeing the facilities finished and new,” Higgins stated to HuskerMax.
“I got to see it when you needed a hard hat to get through it, then when it was a couple of months out from being done, and now will be seeing it full circle! More than anything, refreshing the relationship with the coaches and talking with them more in depth because people are one of the most important things for me in making my decision.”
There's one topic in particular he plans to explore with the coaches.
“I want to talk with them more on what it’s gonna take for me to have my best chance on starting as a freshman for them if I do choose to go to Nebraska. If that’s technique, adding size or speed, I’m anxious to hear what they say. My goal is to stay at the place I choose and develop there.”
Being an edge, he is interested in seeing what his position group and the defensive line can do during the spring game. A certain "Polar Bear" is who he has his eye on.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing Nash Hutmacher and taking some notes about how he moves. Especially with him being an elite wrestler, I wonder how it translates onto the D-line.”
Higgins has a double-digit list of offers but says he isn't ranking schools just yet.
“I don’t like putting schools in order just because I don’t think I know everything I need to yet, but I will no doubt be keeping Nebraska very close in relationship. I want to keep coming back and learning something new every time! They’ve done a good job impressing me and my family.”