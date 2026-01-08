Nebraska Hosting a Former FIU Defensive Back

Day 7 of the transfer portal window is in full effect as the Huskers have already secured eight commitments spanning both sides of the ball.

Interestingly enough, however, they're moving ever closer to bringing in yet another portal addition to their ranks.

On Jan. 8, Nebraska has a confirmed visit from former FIU defensive back Victor Evans III, who spent the last three seasons in Miami honing his skills before making the decision to find a new home for his final year of college football.

A three-star recruit in the 2023 class, Evans ultimately elected to stay in his home state of Florida to begin his college career. Known as a multi-sport athlete with quickness and length, he committed to Florida International under the presumption that he would be able to see the field early on.

To his credit, he did. In his true freshman season, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back saw action in eight games in a reserve role in the backfield and on special teams. The Panthers staff elected for the freshman to see the field rather than redshirt, proving he was further along than many fellow freshmen who play at Division I programs.

The 2024 season saw Evans' role grow. He played in nine games as a sophomore and totaled 14 total tackles (8 solo), including 2.0 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. With 17 career games under his belt, the defensive back had built up a level of experience that not many underclassmen boast.

Then, this fall, the defensive back continued his upward trajectory. As a junior, Evans notched another 12 games of experience on the field while totaling 42 tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception, and four pass breakups.

With 29 career games of experience, it didn't take long for Evans to draw the attention of the Nebraska staff. Under new defensive coordinator Rob Auirch, defensive back was a position of need. Having lost four starting-caliber players in Ceyair Wright, DeShon Singleton, Malcolm Hartzog, and Marques Buford, the Huskers were going to need to replace over 100 games' worth of starting experience from former mainstays in that room.

The Nebraska staff has already added one transfer portal player to the room, in will-be senior safety Dwight McDougle. Having played under Aurich at both San Diego State and Idaho, McDougle was a near-cant-miss prospect, and the Huskers were able to secure his commitment back on Jan. 6.

Nebraska has extended offers to several other defensive backs within the portal, though to this point, McDougle is their lone commitment. With Evans' visit believed to be taking place on Thursday, expect news to come relatively soon, if the relationship with the Huskers staff is to move forward.

While it is not always the case, the majority of transfer targets do commit during their visits to the school, so Evans' decision could come as early as Jan. 8. Currently, he appears to be a player who can offer depth to the Blackshirts secondary, however, if he were to commit, he would quickly become one of the most experienced defenders on the entire roster.

With that in mind, his role could have a wide range of outcomes for the Huskers next fall. Nebraska's staff has primarily secured commitments from instant-impact players to this point, and while Evans could just as likely become one of those players, it cannot be promised that he will start.

For now, the Huskers seem to be in the driver's seat in terms of his recruitment. Electing to have him visit campus shows how serious they are about his potential addition, and after surrendering 525 total yards of offense against Utah on New Year's Eve, it's hard to say they couldn't use all the help they can get.

Whether Evans chooses Nebraska or elects to go a different route, Nebraska's defensive backfield is currently the least of their worries. The Huskers direly need defensive linemen who can help shore up their defense against the run as quickly as possible.

That doesn't mean they plan on bringing in players who haven't produced results. Even Evans has played in nearly 30 collegiate games. And for the most part, that fits the profile of roughly every addition this staff has made to date.

Nebraska's next moves are sure to be just as important as the ones they've already made. Expect more news to come quickly over the coming days.

