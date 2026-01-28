Nebraska Uses Hot Start to Advantage on Recruiting Trail with Top 30 2027 Recruit

On the court, the Huskers are off to their best start in program history, but they are finding the same success on the recruiting trail as well.

After entering the top five of the Week 14 Associated Press Men's Basketball Poll, Nebraska isn't just making school history: it's putting its stamp on the game itself. As they prepare for what has quickly become the most fascinating week of games in program history, the Big Red also has the opportunity to capitalize on the visitors set to be in Lincoln over the coming weekend.

Hitting the 2027 class hard, Hoiberg and company have a chance to make valuable inroads with multiple priority targets on Saturday against the Fighting Illini. Of course, the game itself will have the staff's full attention, but don't be surprised if Nebraska comes out of this weekend having made ground with a duo of blue-chip recruits.

NEWS: 2027 4⭐️ Donovan Davis has scheduled the following unofficial visits in February, he told @LeagueRDY:



February 1st: Nebraska

February 7th: Marquette

February 28th: Iowa State



The 6-foot-8 forward out of Freedom High School in Wisconsin has previously taken visits to all… pic.twitter.com/LaDTxFHN5b — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) January 26, 2026

Donovan Davis, whom the Huskers identified early on in his high school career as a player of note, has been confirmed to be traveling to Lincoln on an unofficial visit this upcoming weekend. No stranger to campus, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound junior has taken a visit to Nebraska in the past and appears to be the latest prospect to decide to do so later this week.

Officially ranked as the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2027 class, Davis has a little bit of everything Husker fans can take a liking to. Already offering length and the weight to match, even with a whole year of high school remaining, the Wisconsin native's body is college-ready, already. Not only that, but Davis has the level of athleticism that can take the Huskers to the next level as well. Repeatedly, when watching his film, the junior shows impressive verticality and a willingness to use it in a variety of ways.

Not only can he elevate himself to flush in a fast break dunk, but Davis also uses his athleticism to let him excel on the defensive end as well. Whether it's blocking shots, boxing out, or a variety of other hustle plays, his film makes it evident as to why the will-be senior has offers from 10+ Division I scholarship offers.

While basketball recruiting tends to be more fluid than most sports, Nebraska has consistently found success vetting high-end talent in recent cycles. That trend continues with the Huskers set to welcome a pair of four-star forwards in the upcoming class.

Colin Rice checks in at 6-foot-7, 180 pounds, offering a build similar to Battie’s, though his game projects more naturally as a wing scorer. While he’s capable of attacking off the dribble and finishing at the rim, Rice is at his best when spacing the floor and creating offense from beyond the arc. The Iowa native brings a shooting profile that the Nebraska staff is particularly excited about, think along the lines of Pryce Sandfort, which provides a strong comparison for what the No. 79 prospect in the 2026 class could bring to Lincoln in future years.

Jacob Lanier gives the Huskers another versatile piece on both ends of the floor. Ranked No. 88 nationally in the 2026 class, the Arkansas product chose Nebraska over programs like Kansas State, Arkansas, and Creighton. Slightly shorter than Rice at 6-foot-5, Lanier makes up for it with his wingspan, athleticism, and defensive versatility. His tape shows a more than willing defender and a type of player that Hoiberg has been known to take a liking to while in Lincoln.

As Hoiberg and his staff prepare for another top-10 opponent, the primary focus remains squarely on the roster currently in place. Still, Nebraska basketball fans have plenty of reason for optimism as the program’s recruiting momentum continues to build behind the scenes. The success of this group has created a real opportunity, and Nebraska isn't wasting its chance to capitalize on it.

In the short term, Husker Nation turns its attention to what could become a defining moment in program history. But the foundation being laid extends well beyond the 2025-26 season. Breakthrough years like this can open doors down the line, and if the veteran group of seniors on Nebraska's roster have their way, they plan to leave this program stronger than it was when they arrived.

Creating the opportunity for the coaching staff to attract recruits like Davis only accelerates that process. A program once viewed as overlooked now finds itself trending upward, and regardless of recruiting stars or hometowns, Hoiberg has consistently proven his ability to maximize the talent on his roster. Don't expect that to change anytime soon.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.