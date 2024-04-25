O-Lineman John Mills Previews Visit to Nebraska
Although every recruit is unique, there are definitely a few guys you’d consider top priorities.
John Mills fits that description.
Mills is a class of 2025 prospect on the offensive line who recently released his top six schools: Nebraska, Washington, Texas, Florida, USC and California. He is a three-star prospect from St. Ignatius College Preparatory High School in San Francisco. He measures in at around 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds.
Mills announced recently that he plans to make an official visit to Nebraska for the Huskers' spring game this weekend. This will be his second visit this month, and he hopes to announce a decision in June.
“I’m excited to see how the fans interact with the players and excited to see how crazy it is because I’ve heard it’s one of the craziest and I’m curious to see exactly how many people are there especially with Dylan Raiola making his debut.”
Mills detailed which coaches he plans to speak to and why.
“I’d say I’ve spoken to all of the major coaches,” he said. “I’m excited to see coach Donovan Raiola (offensive line coach) and coach Matt Rhule (head coach). You know one is my position coach and the other is the head coach. You always got to talk to them for sure.”
Mills will be looking at some players in particular when the game kicks off on Saturday.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how the offensive line plays and how Ty Robinson and Dylan plays really. Especially Dylan. I want to see how good he really is. I’m excited to see him play for sure.”
He detailed why Nebraska is one of the six finalists in his recruitment.
“You know the history of the program. Coach Rhule is turning this program around, and I’m excited to see how he does this year and see that offensive line pride for Nebraska.”