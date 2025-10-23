Three-Star EDGE Keysan Taylor Talks Nebraska Offer
On Monday, October 20, Nebraska extended an offer to Keysan Taylor, a 2027 edge defender from Guilford High School in Rockford, Illinois. This offer from the Cornhuskers is one of several that the three-star recruit has received. He is rated as a three-star by both 247Sports and On3/Rivals. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him ranked at No. 387 nationally, No. 32 EDGE, and No. 11 recruit in Illinois. I caught up with Taylor to discuss his offer from Nebraska and recruitment.
Receiving his offer from Nebraska
Taylor spoke with Keith Williams, the Cornhuskers' Director of Player Personnel, and Anthony Johnson, the Football Recruiting Coordinator, on Monday, who informed him that he was being offered a scholarship. "The conversation with them went great. They were asking me questions about myself and telling me how they think I'm a good fit for the program. We've only been talking for about a week, but it's most definitely a relationship I look forward to building, " Taylor said.
The recruiting process
In addition to the Cornhuskers, Taylor has received scholarship offers from several other schools, including Iowa, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Miami (FL), Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Kentucky, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Duke, Arizona State, Ole Miss, and Northwestern. His recruitment has accelerated recently, and that is expected to continue. "My recruiting process has been going great! It's a blessing to see everything that I have worked for pay off."
He will be in Lincoln this weekend as the Cornhuskers will take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Earlier this season, Taylor visited Michigan State and was also at Iowa State for their season opener against the South Dakota Jackrabbits. He left Ames with an offer from the Cyclones after a great visit. "The game-day visit to Iowa State was great! The coaches and staff were very welcoming, and I had a great time down there."
Taylor mentioned that he has communicated with the schools that have offered him and is also hearing from some other programs. "Other than the schools that have offered me, I've been hearing from Purdue, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, and a few others." He also knows what he will be looking for in the school he decides to commit to when that time comes. "I'm looking for a school with great academics, a great culture, and great development in my position."
Guilford season success
Taylor is aiming to replicate his outstanding performance from a stellar sophomore season, where he accumulated 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Additionally, on offense, he recorded 17 receptions for 348 yards and scored five touchdowns. Currently, the Vikings hold a 7-1 record for the season, having won seven consecutive games after losing their season opener. Yet, despite the success, he knows the key is to take it one day at a time. "The season is going really well. We have a lot of guys stepping up in their roles, and we are trying to take everything day by day." Next up for the Vikings are the Boylan Catholic Titans (2-6) on Friday night. Then it will be off to Lincoln for Taylor.
