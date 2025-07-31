John Cook Rides Into a New Chapter as Nebraska Public Media Unveils Surprising Post-Coaching Story
The roar of Memorial Stadium is now a memory, replaced by the soft rustle of the wind sweeping across a Wyoming pasture. The man once at the center of America’s most iconic volleyball program now finds peace far from the court. Or rather, it could be said, beneath the wide skies of the Grand Teton Mountains.
John Cook, the legendary head coach of Nebraska volleyball, has turned the page from his previous dynasty. Now he is building his passion into a new chapter filled with horses and cattle. After a 15-hour drive from Lincoln with his two rescue dogs, Cook’s latest journey is less about stats and championships. This time it was way more about rediscovery and the ride ahead.
John Cook Went From the Court to the Cattle Ranch
John Cook’s career in coaching was never something he saw coming. A former basketball player from the beaches of San Diego, his pivot to volleyball led him to Nebraska. That's where he became one of the sport’s most revered figures. He didn’t just win because he transformed Nebraska into the heartbeat of college volleyball.
Cook announced his retirement in January, after 25 seasons with Nebraska. The head coach ended a career that produced four national titles (2000, 2006, 2015, 2017), 12 NCAA Semifinals, nine Big 12 titles, and six Big Ten titles.
His overall record, 883-176, places him among the elite. Especially with his Nebraska record of 722-103, marking the best winning percentage (.875) of any Division I program in the last quarter-century.
Despite the towering list of accomplishments, Cook didn’t walk away reluctantly. In fact, he sounded fulfilled. “I feel like I’ve done the best job coaching of my career. That’s why it’s easy to walk away. I know I put everything I had into it,” he told veteran broadcaster Larry Punteney in The Last Ride with John Cook, an upcoming documentary from Nebraska Public Media Sports.
Now, the days are slower and more grounded for him. He’s back to “the old days,” shoveling stalls, roping cattle, and settling into life in rural Wyoming. His longtime friend Junie Fuchs laughs, “It's interesting; like in Nebraska, John is a big deal. I mean, he's great. He's the GOAT. But around here, he's got to shovel horse poop like everybody else.”
The Legacy That Went To Become A Program and Sport Redefined
The new documentary, premiering August 10 at 7 p.m. CDT on Nebraska Public Media and streaming nationwide on Facebook Live and YouTube Live, offers more than a highlight reel. Guided by Punteney, it explores the full arc of Cook’s career. Especially the highs and lows and the person behind the legend. It’s a raw, honest look at the emotional toll of building greatness and the introspection that comes after stepping away from the spotlight.
One unforgettable moment from Cook’s tenure and a centerpiece of the film was Volleyball Day in Nebraska on August 30, 2023. That night, Memorial Stadium hosted 92,003 fans for a Nebraska volleyball match. They set a world record for the largest attendance at a women’s sporting event. Cook, typically stoic, couldn’t hold back the emotion.
“That volleyball night was a game changer for women’s sports. And to be a part of that, to know we made that big a difference—it still gives me chills,” he recalled. The night was more than historic. It was more of a transformation, a tipping point for visibility and respect in women’s athletics. Cook’s influence extended well beyond the Huskers, shaping how volleyball is celebrated and supported in the U.S.
One Final Look Back Before the Horizon Ahead
During his time at Nebraska, Cook developed five Olympians and 72 AVCA All-Americans. He was named AVCA National Coach of the Year three times (2000, 2005, 2023), along with eight conference Coach of the Year honors. His mantra, “Dream Big,” was a slogan that was very directive and clear.
With Dani Busboom Kelly, a former player and assistant under Cook, now taking over the reins, the foundation he laid is in steady hands. His story continues even in retirement, passed on through the players and coaches he mentored.
Cook’s decision to trade courtside seats for a saddle may have surprised some, but it fits the man who always followed his passion. His time on the ranch isn’t a retreat from the game, and it’s a well-earned reward. He’s still chasing mastery, just in a new arena.
The Last Ride with John Cook gives fans a front-row seat to reflect, laugh, and maybe even shed a tear alongside a coach who never did things halfway. For Cook, the court will always be home. But for now, the saddle fits just fine.
