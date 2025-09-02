LJ Araujo on Wrestling Camp Return: 'It’s Awesome to Be Able to Come Back'
Wrestling in North Dakota has long been fueled by the passion and grit of MATPAC Wrestling. This summer, one of its brightest stars came home to give back. LJ Araujo is now making a name for himself with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He returned to Bismarck to host a camp at the MATPAC facility.
For him, it was more than just a clinic because it was a full-circle moment. "It’s awesome to be able to come back and be able to help those guys out and teach the youth," Araujo said with pride during the interview shown on KFYR TV.
LJ Araujo’s Journey From Bismarck to Nebraska
Araujo carved his name into North Dakota wrestling history as a five-time state champion at Bismarck High. But the jump to college was a whole new challenge. Competing at the Division I level, he quickly learned the intensity of every match.
"Everybody’s good, first of all; everybody’s a lot stronger, everybody’s in shape. All of these guys they were the best at their school, wherever they came from," Araujo explained.
His wrestling resume is already decorated with impressive achievements. He went a flawless 42-0 as a junior in high school and later captured a bronze medal at the 2024 U20 World Championships.
Still, Araujo views college as a fresh start and is driven by one goal: a national championship. "It’s awesome that I’ve been able to accomplish all those things in the past, but I still have yet to do anything in college. There’s still a fire in me that I really want to get on top of the podium and win a national title," he said.
Bright Future Ahead in Nebraska
For the young wrestlers at MATPAC, Araujo’s presence was inspiring. He started with the club at just seven years old, spending countless hours training there. And now he has become the role model he once admired.
"It’s kind of crazy to think about. At one time, I was one of these little kids and we’d bring somebody in for a camp, and we were like 'oh man, this guy is so awesome, I want to do what he does,'" he recalled.
Araujo redshirted last season but still showed flashes of brilliance with a 7-4 freshman record at 174 pounds. His resume includes two pins, two technical falls, and two major decisions. Along with runner-up honors at the Cyclone Open and fifth place at the Navy Classic.
Off the mat, he is excelling academically as a mechanical engineering major and a Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll member. With his fire for a national title and his commitment to giving back, LJ Araujo is proving he’s not only one of MATPAC’s finest but also one of wrestling’s brightest rising stars.
