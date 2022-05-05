Skip to main content
'Cats drop Wednesday decision at cross-town UIC

'Cats drop Wednesday decision at cross-town UIC

The bats went silent for Northwestern as the Flames caught fire at the plate and laid it on thick, beating the Wildcats 13-0 behind a patchwork 2-hit shutout from their pitching staff and 16 hits from their starting 9.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Northwestern Baseball

The bats went silent for Northwestern as the Flames caught fire at the plate and laid it on thick, beating the Wildcats 13-0 behind a patchwork 2-hit shutout from their pitching staff and 16 hits from their starting 9.

After inclement weather rained out their Tuesday matchup against University of Illinois-Chicago, Northwestern baseball took the field a few miles away from home at Curtis Granderson Stadium hoping to collect their 21st win of the season.

They'll have to wait until their home series against Ohio State this weekend to get back in the win column.

The Flames' bats caught fire as they tagged Wildcats pitching for 13 runs on 16 hits across 7 innings, while their pitching staff trotted five different pitchers out to the mound to combine for a 2-hit shutout.

Ryan Nagelbach and Josh Figueroa hit back-to-back solo shots in the second inning to kick off the scoring for UIC, and they never looked back from there. Figueroa and Bryan Rosario each finished the day with 3 hits to pace the Flames, while Cole Conn hit his team-leading 7th home run of the season, a solo homer of the leadoff variety in the bottom of the sixth.

Chris Torres picked up the win for UIC after pitching 2 innings of 1 hit, shutout ball with 3 strikeouts and 1 walk across the first two innings of the game.

On the other side of the diamond, Northwestern managed just two hits on the evening; a leadoff single in the second inning from Patrick Herrera and a 1-out single in the bottom of the seventh from JC Santini.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

IMG_2651
Baseball

'Cats drop Wednesday decision at cross-town UIC

The bats went silent for Northwestern as the Flames caught fire at the plate and laid it on thick, beating the Wildcats 13-0 behind a patchwork 2-hit shutout from their pitching staff and 16 hits from their starting 9.

By Eli Ong40 seconds ago
IMG_1879
Play
Baseball

‘Cats collect top-25 win, lose series to Maryland

Northwestern baseball left College Park with its first top-25 win of the season but lost both the first and final game of the series to the Terrapins.

By Andrew PolkMay 2, 2022
_DSC0541
Play
Baseball

Series preview: Northwestern baseball visits 23rd-ranked Terrapins

The Wildcats will travel to College Park to take on Maryland in a three-game Big Ten Conference series.

By Andrew PolkApr 28, 2022

David Utagawa was tagged with the loss after giving up 2 runs on 4 hits across 2 innings.

With the loss, the Wildcats moves to an even 20-20 on the year with 11 games left in the regular season. Northwestern will take on Ohio State at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park in Evanston starting Friday with a first pitch time of 3:30 PM CT.

-------

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Eli Ong at @ThePenOfEli

IMG_2651
Baseball

'Cats drop Wednesday decision at cross-town UIC

By Eli Ong40 seconds ago
IMG_1879
Baseball

‘Cats collect top-25 win, lose series to Maryland

By Andrew PolkMay 2, 2022
_DSC0541
Baseball

Series preview: Northwestern baseball visits 23rd-ranked Terrapins

By Andrew PolkApr 28, 2022
IMG_0932
Tennis

Northwestern Men's Tennis Ends Regular Season With Perfect Homestand

By Ross ShinbergApr 25, 2022
_DSC0606
Baseball

Spartans salvage final game of series with Northwestern baseball

By Andrew PolkApr 24, 2022
Michael Farinelli vs MSU 4:23:2022
Baseball

O'Donnell and Farinelli lead 'Cats to doubleheader sweep of Michigan State

By Eli OngApr 23, 2022
Bennet Markinson Grand Slam
Baseball

'Cats crush Spartans in game 1 of Saturday doubleheader

By Eli OngApr 23, 2022
IMG_2495
Baseball

Northwestern baseball to host Michigan State at Miller Park

By Andrew PolkApr 21, 2022
IMG_2618
Baseball

Fighting Illini shut out Northwestern baseball to complete sweep

By Andrew PolkApr 17, 2022