'Cats drop Wednesday decision at cross-town UIC

After inclement weather rained out their Tuesday matchup against University of Illinois-Chicago, Northwestern baseball took the field a few miles away from home at Curtis Granderson Stadium hoping to collect their 21st win of the season.

They'll have to wait until their home series against Ohio State this weekend to get back in the win column.

The Flames' bats caught fire as they tagged Wildcats pitching for 13 runs on 16 hits across 7 innings, while their pitching staff trotted five different pitchers out to the mound to combine for a 2-hit shutout.

Ryan Nagelbach and Josh Figueroa hit back-to-back solo shots in the second inning to kick off the scoring for UIC, and they never looked back from there. Figueroa and Bryan Rosario each finished the day with 3 hits to pace the Flames, while Cole Conn hit his team-leading 7th home run of the season, a solo homer of the leadoff variety in the bottom of the sixth.

Chris Torres picked up the win for UIC after pitching 2 innings of 1 hit, shutout ball with 3 strikeouts and 1 walk across the first two innings of the game.

On the other side of the diamond, Northwestern managed just two hits on the evening; a leadoff single in the second inning from Patrick Herrera and a 1-out single in the bottom of the seventh from JC Santini.

David Utagawa was tagged with the loss after giving up 2 runs on 4 hits across 2 innings.

With the loss, the Wildcats moves to an even 20-20 on the year with 11 games left in the regular season. Northwestern will take on Ohio State at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park in Evanston starting Friday with a first pitch time of 3:30 PM CT.

-------

