2022 Big Ten Basketball Tournament Bracket is Set

The Big Ten Conference announced the bracket for the 25th annual Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Sunday.

Photo courtesy of the Big Ten Conference

Illinois (22-8, 15-5 Big Ten) earned the top seed, which comes with a double bye into the quarterfinals. The quarterfinal game will be held on Friday, March 11. No. 2 Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5), No. 3 Purdue (25-6, 14-6) and No. 4 Rutgers (18-12, 12-8) also claimed double byes and will open postseason action on Friday.

The tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 9, with a pair of games between the bottom four teams. No. 12 Northwestern (14-15, 7-13) will face No. 13 Nebraska (10-21, 4-16) in the tournament opener at 6 p.m. ET. No. 11 Penn State (12-16, 7-13) plays No. 14 Minnesota (13-16, 4-16) 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Northwestern-Nebraska game.

Play resumes on Thursday, March 10, with the second round, which includes four games. No. 8 Michigan (17-13, 11-9) and No. 9 Indiana (18-12, 9-11) will open the play Thursday at 11:30 a.m. No. 5 Iowa (22-9, 12-8) will play the winner of the first-round game between Northwestern and Nebraska. No. 7 Michigan State (20-11, 11-9) will play No. 10 Maryland (15-16, 7-13) at 6:30 p.m. No. 6 Ohio State (19-10, 12-8) takes on the winner of Penn State-Minnesota 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Michigan State-Maryland game.

Winners of Thursday's games will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday, March 11.

The tournament's first 10 games through the quarterfinals will be televised on Big Ten Network. CBS Sports will broadcast the semifinals and finals.

2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Seedings:

1. Illinois

2. Wisconsin

3. Purdue

4. Rutgers

5. Iowa

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan State

8. Michigan

9. Indiana

10. Maryland

11. Penn State

12. Northwestern

13. Nebraska

14. Minnesota