2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament: How to Watch, Schedule, Bracket, Betting Odds + More

This is everything you need to know for this weekend's Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from Wednesday, March 9 to Sunday, March 13. Stay here for updates throughout the weekend. 

2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Seedings:

1. Illinois
2. Wisconsin
3. Purdue
4. Rutgers
5. Iowa
6. Ohio State
7. Michigan State
8. Michigan
9. Indiana
10. Maryland
11. Penn State
12. Northwestern
13. Nebraska
14. Minnesota

Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Bracket: 

2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Schedule + Betting Odds: 

Betting odds courtesy of SISportsbook

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 - First Round

Game 1: #12 Northwestern vs. #13 Nebraska

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App

Betting Odds: 

Spread: Northwestern -4.5

Over/Under Total: 144.5

Game 2: #11 Penn State vs. #14 Minnesota

Time: 25 mins. after Game 1

Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App

Betting Odds:

Spread: Penn State -2.5

Over/Under Total: 125.5

Thursday, March 10, 2022 - Second Round

Game 3: #8 Michigan vs. #9 Indiana

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App

Game 4: #5 Iowa vs. Game 1 Winner

Time: 25 mins. after Game 3

Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App

Game 5: #7 Michigan State vs. #10 Maryland

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App

Game 6: #6 Ohio State vs. Game 2 Winner

Time: 25 mins. after Game 5

Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App

Friday, March 11, 2022 - Quarterfinals

Game 7: #1 Illinois vs. Game 3 Winner

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App

Game 8: #4 Rutgers vs. Game 4 Winner

Time: 25 mins. after Game 7

Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App

Game 9: #2 Wisconsin vs. Game 5 WInner

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App

Game 10: #3 Purdue vs. Game 6 Winner

Time: 25 mins. after Game 9

Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App

Saturday, March 12, 2022 - Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS/Paramount+

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner

Time: 25 mins. after Game 11

Watch: CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, March 13, 2022 - Championship Game

Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS/Paramount+

Men's Big Ten Tournament Betting Odds:

Purdue +188
Illinois +300
Iowa +400
Wisconsin +650
Ohio State +1000
Michigan +1100
Michigan State +2500
Rutgers +2500
Indiana +2500
Maryland +10000
Northwestern +10000
Penn State +20000
Nebraska +30000
Minnesota +50000

