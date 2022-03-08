2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament: How to Watch, Schedule, Bracket, Betting Odds + More
The 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from Wednesday, March 9 to Sunday, March 13. Stay here for updates throughout the weekend.
2022 Men's Big Ten Basketball Seedings:
1. Illinois
2. Wisconsin
3. Purdue
4. Rutgers
5. Iowa
6. Ohio State
7. Michigan State
8. Michigan
9. Indiana
10. Maryland
11. Penn State
12. Northwestern
13. Nebraska
14. Minnesota
Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Bracket:
Men's Big Ten Basketball Tournament Schedule + Betting Odds:
Betting odds courtesy of SISportsbook.
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 - First Round
Game 1: #12 Northwestern vs. #13 Nebraska
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App
Betting Odds:
Spread: Northwestern -4.5
Over/Under Total: 144.5
Game 2: #11 Penn State vs. #14 Minnesota
Time: 25 mins. after Game 1
Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App
Betting Odds:
Spread: Penn State -2.5
Over/Under Total: 125.5
Thursday, March 10, 2022 - Second Round
Game 3: #8 Michigan vs. #9 Indiana
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App
Game 4: #5 Iowa vs. Game 1 Winner
Time: 25 mins. after Game 3
Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App
2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament: How to Watch, Schedule, Bracket, Betting Odds + More
This is everything you need to know for this weekend's Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
2022 Big Ten Basketball Tournament Bracket is Set
Illinois earned the top seed for the tournament, which will take place March 9-13 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Cincinnati wins series over Northwestern baseball with Saturday sweep
After a walk-off loss in Game 1, Northwestern couldn’t keep up with Cincinnati in Game 2, falling to 2-10 this season.
Game 5: #7 Michigan State vs. #10 Maryland
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App
Game 6: #6 Ohio State vs. Game 2 Winner
Time: 25 mins. after Game 5
Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App
Friday, March 11, 2022 - Quarterfinals
Game 7: #1 Illinois vs. Game 3 Winner
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App
Game 8: #4 Rutgers vs. Game 4 Winner
Time: 25 mins. after Game 7
Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App
Game 9: #2 Wisconsin vs. Game 5 WInner
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App
Game 10: #3 Purdue vs. Game 6 Winner
Time: 25 mins. after Game 9
Watch: BTN/FOX Sports App
Saturday, March 12, 2022 - Semifinals
Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS/Paramount+
Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner
Time: 25 mins. after Game 11
Watch: CBS/Paramount+
Sunday, March 13, 2022 - Championship Game
Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS/Paramount+
Men's Big Ten Tournament Betting Odds:
Purdue +188
Illinois +300
Iowa +400
Wisconsin +650
Ohio State +1000
Michigan +1100
Michigan State +2500
Rutgers +2500
Indiana +2500
Maryland +10000
Northwestern +10000
Penn State +20000
Nebraska +30000
Minnesota +50000