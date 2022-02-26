Penn State men's basketball prevails in 67-60 battle against Northwestern

Northwestern fell to 12-13 (6-12 Big Ten) after a 67-60 loss to Penn State, the Nittany Lions' third consecutive win at home.

The Wildcats and Nittany Lions were neck-and-neck through nearly 40 minutes of play. The Wildcats were dominant inside throughout the first half. The 'Cats began to pull away after going on an 8-0 run, which included a 3-point bucket from forward Pete Nance and a layup from forward Elyjah Williams. The Wildcats entered the locker room at the half ahead 28-22.

Penn State fought in the second half and went on a 7-0 run made up of a couple layups plus a 3-point shot from guard Dallion Johnson, giving the Nittany Lions a 35-33 lead with 14:14 to play. The Nittany Lions continued to pull away down the stretch and found a 10-point lead with 1:23 remaining. The Wildcats were unable to close the cap in the final minutes of play.

Nance and guard Chase Audige led the team in scoring, finishing with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Guard Boo Buie finished with eight points, and seven assists.

The Wildcats remain on the road to face Iowa on Monday at 7 p.m. CT before returning home to close the regular season against M

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily