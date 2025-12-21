Northwestern Women’s Basketball Heads for Non-Conference Finale Against George Washington

Northwestern women’s basketball is set for one final non-conference test before diving back into Big Ten play. The Wildcats enter Sunday’s matchup at 6-5 overall and 0-1 in conference action. They are travelling to Washington, D.C., to face George Washington at the Charles E. Smith Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT, marking the final tune-up before the intensity of the league schedule returns.

Northwestern's Joe McKeown's Return to a Historic Home Floor

Sunday’s matchup doubles as a homecoming for Northwestern head coach Joe McKeown. He spent nearly two decades building George Washington into a national contender. McKeown coached the Colonials for 19 seasons and remains the program’s all-time winningest coach with 441 career victories.

His tenure at George Washington was defined by sustained excellence. Under his leadership, the program captured 14 league titles. With that, they earned 15 NCAA Tournament appearances and produced five Atlantic 10 Conference Coach of the Year honors.

The significance of the matchup deepens when looking at history. It is because the only prior meeting between Northwestern and George Washington came during the First Round of the 1997 NCAA Tournament. That contest ended in a 61-46 win for George Washington, sparking a memorable Elite Eight run during the 1996–97 season.

Nearly three decades later, McKeown returns to the same building. And this time, guiding the Wildcats as they look to close non-conference play on a positive note.

Northwestern heads into the weekend looking to rebound from a tight 69-68 loss to Loyola Chicago on Thursday. Despite the one-point defeat, the performance revealed encouraging signs across the lineup, particularly from Tayla Thomas.

Thomas delivered a career-high 30-point outing while also collecting 11 rebounds to earn her fourth double-double of the season. Her impact extended beyond scoring, as she added two blocks and a steal in one of the most complete performances of her Northwestern career.

Caroline Lau also played a critical role, posting 12 points, nine assists, and a season-high eight rebounds while staying on the floor for all 40 minutes. Lau narrowly missed her first career triple-double and continued to serve as a steady presence in late-game situations.

Tate Lash provided another key contribution, scoring 10 points for the second consecutive game. Her stat line reflected her defensive growth, highlighted by season-high marks of four steals and three blocks, along with five assists.

One Final Tune-Up Before Big Ten Play Resumes

While offensive production has been led by Thomas and Lau, Northwestern’s defensive development continues to stand out. Lash’s recent ability to disrupt passing lanes and protect the rim reflects a team becoming more versatile on the defensive end. That defensive growth will be essential as the Wildcats prepare to re-enter Big Ten play

Following Sunday’s non-conference finale, Northwestern will immediately turn its attention back to conference competition. The Wildcats are set to travel west for a matchup against No. 22 Washington on Monday, December 29, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. CT in Seattle.

For Joe McKeown and his team, the trip to Washington, D.C., blends reflection with preparation before the grind of Big Ten basketball fully resumes.

