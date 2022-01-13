Skip to main content

Big Ten Basketball Live Game Feed: Northwestern vs Maryland

Stay updated by following our live game feed as the Wildcats aim to break their three-game losing streak.

Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Time: 8:00 PM CT

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: WGN Radio AM-720

The Wildcats are back at Welsh Ryan Arena and looking to break their recent three game losing streak. The last time Northwestern and Maryland took the hardwood was back on Dec. 5 when the Wildcats won by six points.

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

LIVE GAME THREAD:

Current Score: Northwestern 25 - Maryland 24

First Half

18:20 Robbie Beran knocks in a three, 3-0.

17:40 Boo Buie hits a three, 6-2.

17:05 Pete Nance makes spinning layup in the lane, 8-2.

16:42 Hakim Hart makes a three point jumper, 8-5.

15:26 Ryan Young makes hook shot in the lane to extend Northwestern's lead, 10-5.

13:14 Fatts Russell makes floater in the lane, 10-7.

11:10 Pete Nance makes driving layup, 12-9.

10:17 Hart sinks driving floater, 12, 11.

9:41 Buie drains open three off assist from Nance, 15-11.

8:20 Beran scores off an inbounds play, 17-11.

7:11 Qudus Wahab makes spinning layup, 17-14.

6:25 Elijah Williams makes spinning hook, 19-14.

6:06 Eric Ayala makes a three-point shot in the corner and is fouled, 19-18.

5:26 Ayala makes and-one driving layup to give Maryland their first lead of the game, 21-19.

5:10 Williams makes a layup off of a pass from Nance, 21-21.

4:08 Donta Scott makes a three point jumper, 24-23.

3:41 Chase Audige hits a mid-range jumper, 25-24.

