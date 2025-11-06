Northwestern Volleyball Heads West for Big Ten Battles in Los Angeles
After securing two impressive home wins against Iowa and Maryland, the Northwestern Wildcats volleyball team is heading west for a crucial road trip in Los Angeles. The Wildcats will face a pair of powerhouse programs as they take on No. 17 USC on Thursday at 9 p.m. CT. And then battle UCLA on Saturday night, also at 9 p.m. CT. Both matchups will be streamed live on B1G+, giving fans a chance to follow every rally made by the team on the court.
Rylen Reid’s Career Night Ignites Northwestern’s Offense
Northwestern’s latest victories were powered by a show-stopping performance from senior outside hitter Rylen Reid. She made her long-awaited return from injury in spectacular fashion. Against Iowa, Reid erupted for a career-high 27 kills. That's the most by any Wildcat since Julia Sangiacomo tallied the same number in 2023.
Reid didn’t slow down against Maryland, adding 15 more kills to lead the team for a second straight match. Her resurgence has been the spark Northwestern’s offense needed at a critical point in Big Ten play.
Alongside Reid, junior Ayah Elnady continued her strong season, recording her fourth double-double of the year against Iowa with 18 kills and 13 digs, both season highs. Elnady once again reached double digits in kills versus Maryland, joining Reid and Bella Bullington. She chipped in 14 to form a balanced and effective attacking trio.
Setter Lauren Carter also delivered a standout showing against the Terrapins, finishing with 28 assists, 10 digs, and three service aces. Her performance marked her fourth double-double of the season, tying Elnady for the team lead in that category. The senior’s consistency and leadership at the setter position have been instrumental in keeping the Wildcats’ offense running smoothly.
Big Ten Battles on the West Coast
The Wildcats’ first test in Los Angeles will be a major one. They’ll take on the 17th-ranked USC Trojans (17-5, 8-4 Big Ten), who are riding a six-match winning streak and fresh off a five-set thriller against No. 20 Minnesota.
USC is known for its defensive dominance, leading the Big Ten in total blocks with 225.5 on the season. The Wildcats took a set off the Trojans in their previous meeting. This time, the team will look to build on that experience in what promises to be a high-intensity matchup.
Two nights later, Northwestern will square off against the UCLA Bruins (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten), who are currently receiving votes in the AVCA Poll. The Bruins come into the weekend with momentum after their recent victory over Washington and will rely heavily on their defense.
Middle blocker Marianna Singletary ranks fifth in the conference with 103 total blocks. Meanwhile, outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette brings offensive firepower with 297 kills, good for eighth in the Big Ten.
Following their California trip, the Wildcats won’t have much time to rest as they continue their road stretch in Iowa City. They’ll meet the Iowa Hawkeyes for a rematch next Thursday at 6 p.m. CT, once again streamed live on B1G+.
