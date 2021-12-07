NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 5

The Big Ten boasts four teams in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. This week, Purdue holds the No. 1 position in both polls, with Wisconsin, Michigan State and Ohio State also included. Michigan, which was ranked No. 24 in both polls last week, has fallen from both rankings.

Below are the current NCAA rankings and Big Ten standings entering Week 5.

AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll - Week 5

<strong>AP Top 25</strong> <strong>Coaches Poll</strong> 1. Purdue 1. Purdue 2. Baylor 2. Baylor 3. Duke 3. Duke 4. UCLA 4. UCLA 5. Gonzaga 5. Gonzaga 6. Villanova 6. Villanova 7. Texas 7. Kansas 8. Kansas 8. Arizona 9. Alabama 9. Alabama 10. Kentucky 10. Arkansas 11. Arizona 11. Texas 12. Arkansas 12. Kentucky 13. Tennessee 13. Houston 14. Houston 14. Tennessee 15. UConn 15. USC 16. USC 16. Florida 17. Iowa State 17. Wisconsin 18. Auburn 18. UConn 19. Michigan State 19. Iowa State 20. Florida 20. Michigan State 21. Ohio State 21. Auburn 22. Wisconsin 22. Ohio State 23. Seton Hall 23. BYU 24. BYU 24. LSU 25. LSU 25. Seton Hall Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2 Others receiving votes: Colorado State 79, Illinois 41, St. Bonaventure 34, Texas Tech 29, Xavier 24, San Francisco 21, Michigan 18, Memphis 15, Providence 13, Iowa 13, North Carolina 12, Indiana 10, Oklahoma 7, Minnesota 7, Weber State 3, Wake Forest 2, Utah Valley 1, Wyoming 1, Loyola Chicago 1 Dropped from rankings: Memphis 18, Michigan 24 Dropped from rankings: Memphis 19, Michigan 24, St. Bonaventure 25

Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings

The following standings are accurate as of Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Team Conference Overall Streak Illinois 2-0 7-2 W5 (1) Purdue 1-0 8-0 W8 Indiana 1-0 7-1 W1 Northwestern 1-0 6-2 W1 (21) Ohio State 1-0 6-2 W2 Minnesota 0-0 7-0 W7 (22) Wisconsin 0-0 7-1 W5 (19) Michigan State 0-0 7-2 W2 Michigan 0-0 5-3 W1 Maryland 0-1 5-4 L3 Nebraska 0-1 5-4 L2 Penn State 0-1 4-4 L2 Rutgers 0-1 4-4 L1 Iowa 0-2 7-2 L2

