    • December 7, 2021
    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 5

    Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Ohio State are among the nation's best.
    The Big Ten boasts four teams in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. This week, Purdue holds the No. 1 position in both polls, with Wisconsin, Michigan State and Ohio State also included. Michigan, which was ranked No. 24 in both polls last week, has fallen from both rankings.

    Below are the current NCAA rankings and Big Ten standings entering Week 5. 

    AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll - Week 5

    <strong>AP Top 25</strong><strong>Coaches Poll</strong>

    1. Purdue

    1. Purdue

    2. Baylor

    2. Baylor

    3. Duke

    3. Duke

    4. UCLA

    4. UCLA

    5. Gonzaga

    5. Gonzaga

    6. Villanova

    6. Villanova

    7. Texas

    7. Kansas

    8. Kansas

    8. Arizona

    9. Alabama

    9. Alabama

    10. Kentucky

    10. Arkansas

    11. Arizona

    11. Texas

    12. Arkansas

    12. Kentucky

    13. Tennessee

    13. Houston

    14. Houston

    14. Tennessee

    15. UConn

    15. USC

    16. USC

    16. Florida

    17. Iowa State

    17. Wisconsin

    18. Auburn

    18. UConn

    19. Michigan State

    19. Iowa State

    20. Florida

    20. Michigan State

    21. Ohio State

    21. Auburn

    22. Wisconsin

    22. Ohio State

    23. Seton Hall

    23. BYU

    24. BYU

    24. LSU

    25. LSU

    25. Seton Hall

    Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2

    Others receiving votes: Colorado State 79, Illinois 41, St. Bonaventure 34, Texas Tech 29, Xavier 24, San Francisco 21, Michigan 18, Memphis 15, Providence 13, Iowa 13, North Carolina 12, Indiana 10, Oklahoma 7, Minnesota 7, Weber State 3, Wake Forest 2, Utah Valley 1, Wyoming 1, Loyola Chicago 1

    Dropped from rankings: Memphis 18, Michigan 24

    Dropped from rankings: Memphis 19, Michigan 24, St. Bonaventure 25

    Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings

    The following standings are accurate as of Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

    Basketball

    Football

    2021 Bowl Games: Complete List, Schedule, How to Watch and More for College Football Playoffs + Every Bowl Game

    The College Football Playoff bracket, New Year's Six lineup and entire 2021-22 bowl game schedule are set.

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17295714
    Play
    Football

    College Football Bowl Games Announced: Here's Where Every Big Ten Team is Going Bowling + How to Watch

    These are the game times and locations for each of nine Big Ten teams playing in bowl games.

    Dec 6, 2021
    TeamConferenceOverallStreak

    Illinois

    2-0

    7-2

    W5

    (1) Purdue

    1-0

    8-0

    W8

    Indiana

    1-0

    7-1

    W1

    Northwestern

    1-0

    6-2

    W1

    (21) Ohio State

    1-0

    6-2

    W2

    Minnesota

    0-0

    7-0

    W7

    (22) Wisconsin

    0-0

    7-1

    W5

    (19) Michigan State

    0-0

    7-2

    W2

    Michigan

    0-0

    5-3

    W1

    Maryland

    0-1

    5-4

    L3

    Nebraska

    0-1

    5-4

    L2

    Penn State

    0-1

    4-4

    L2

    Rutgers

    0-1

    4-4

    L1

    Iowa

    0-2

    7-2

    L2

