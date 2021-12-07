NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 5
The Big Ten boasts four teams in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. This week, Purdue holds the No. 1 position in both polls, with Wisconsin, Michigan State and Ohio State also included. Michigan, which was ranked No. 24 in both polls last week, has fallen from both rankings.
Below are the current NCAA rankings and Big Ten standings entering Week 5.
AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll - Week 5
|<strong>AP Top 25</strong>
|<strong>Coaches Poll</strong>
1. Purdue
1. Purdue
2. Baylor
2. Baylor
3. Duke
3. Duke
4. UCLA
4. UCLA
5. Gonzaga
5. Gonzaga
6. Villanova
6. Villanova
7. Texas
7. Kansas
8. Kansas
8. Arizona
9. Alabama
9. Alabama
10. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. Arizona
11. Texas
12. Arkansas
12. Kentucky
13. Tennessee
13. Houston
14. Houston
14. Tennessee
15. UConn
15. USC
16. USC
16. Florida
17. Iowa State
17. Wisconsin
18. Auburn
18. UConn
19. Michigan State
19. Iowa State
20. Florida
20. Michigan State
21. Ohio State
21. Auburn
22. Wisconsin
22. Ohio State
23. Seton Hall
23. BYU
24. BYU
24. LSU
25. LSU
25. Seton Hall
Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2
Others receiving votes: Colorado State 79, Illinois 41, St. Bonaventure 34, Texas Tech 29, Xavier 24, San Francisco 21, Michigan 18, Memphis 15, Providence 13, Iowa 13, North Carolina 12, Indiana 10, Oklahoma 7, Minnesota 7, Weber State 3, Wake Forest 2, Utah Valley 1, Wyoming 1, Loyola Chicago 1
Dropped from rankings: Memphis 18, Michigan 24
Dropped from rankings: Memphis 19, Michigan 24, St. Bonaventure 25
Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings
The following standings are accurate as of Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Streak
Illinois
2-0
7-2
W5
(1) Purdue
1-0
8-0
W8
Indiana
1-0
7-1
W1
Northwestern
1-0
6-2
W1
(21) Ohio State
1-0
6-2
W2
Minnesota
0-0
7-0
W7
(22) Wisconsin
0-0
7-1
W5
(19) Michigan State
0-0
7-2
W2
Michigan
0-0
5-3
W1
Maryland
0-1
5-4
L3
Nebraska
0-1
5-4
L2
Penn State
0-1
4-4
L2
Rutgers
0-1
4-4
L1
Iowa
0-2
7-2
L2
