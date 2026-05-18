Northwestern Men's Basketball Offers Four-Star Guard and Dunktastic Forward
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After a whopping nine Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball players with remaining NCAA eligibility ditched the program this spring, head coach Chris Collins had his work cut out for him when it came to just fielding a full roster in the fall. Following a middling 15-19 season in 2025-26, perhaps it's ideal for all parties to start fresh.
So far, he's done an impressive job — at least in finding some young prospects at the high school level.
Derek Daniels, Montverde Academy Forward
According to Northwestern insider Charlie Perlman, the Wildcats have offered junior Montverde Academy forward/center Derek Daniels a scholarship slot for the 2027-28 season.
At Montverde Academy, Daniels plays next to one of Chris Collins' top prep school signings so far this offseason, fellow four-star recruit Jayden Hodge.
WNUR's Eliav Brooks-Rubin writes that, when he got a chance to watch Daniels in person as a freshman, the 6-foot-7 forward was "super raw but one of the most ridiculous athletes I've ever seen and held his own in the best HS league in the country as a 14 year old. Jaw dropping highlight dunks and blocks."
That's certainly an encouraging appraisal. Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports is loving what he's seen from the young gun.
Per 247Sports, Daniels has also received offers from Maryland, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. He is allegedly leaning towards Maryland, again per 247Sports.
Jeremiah Profit, Wing
Four-star junior shooting guard/small forward Jeremiah Profit informed Wildcat Nation that he, too, has received an offer from Collins. A 6-foot-5 swingman from Rancho Christian High School, Profit is ranked as a top-100 national prospect on both 247Sports and On3.
Beyond our Northwestern Wildcats, 247Sports indicates that Profit has been offered by Austin Peay, Cal, Creighton, Fresno State, High Point, Long Beach State, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, San Diego, San Diego State, Seattle, Seton Hall, SMU, Stanford, TCU, UC San Diego, UNLV, UTEP, and Washington State.
“Academics are definitely important too, and Northwestern being one of the top schools in the country stands out,” Profit told Wildcat Nation. He acknowledged that he hasn't finalized his list of contenders yet, from among these numerous offers. “It’s definitely a school I’m interested in. I’d love to get out there and visit when the time is right.”
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An Evanston native, Alex Kirschenbaum is also a proud Northwestern alum. He has written for Bleacher Nation, Newsweek, Sports Illustrated, Hoops Rumors, Trailers From Hell, Men's Journal, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others. Alex knows Zach Collins has given the Bulls some good years, but he'll never forgive the then-Gonzaga center for that very obvious goaltend against the Wildcats during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.