Northwestern Men's Basketball Offers Four-Star Guard and Dunktastic Forward

After a whopping nine Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball players with remaining NCAA eligibility ditched the program this spring, head coach Chris Collins had his work cut out for him when it came to just fielding a full roster in the fall. Following a middling 15-19 season in 2025-26, perhaps it's ideal for all parties to start fresh.

So far, he's done an impressive job — at least in finding some young prospects at the high school level.

Derek Daniels, Montverde Academy Forward

According to Northwestern insider Charlie Perlman, the Wildcats have offered junior Montverde Academy forward/center Derek Daniels a scholarship slot for the 2027-28 season.

At Montverde Academy, Daniels plays next to one of Chris Collins' top prep school signings so far this offseason, fellow four-star recruit Jayden Hodge.

WNUR's Eliav Brooks-Rubin writes that, when he got a chance to watch Daniels in person as a freshman, the 6-foot-7 forward was "super raw but one of the most ridiculous athletes I've ever seen and held his own in the best HS league in the country as a 14 year old. Jaw dropping highlight dunks and blocks."

That's certainly an encouraging appraisal. Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports is loving what he's seen from the young gun.

Derek Daniels was an absolute beast inside the lane for Team Durant on Saturday. 19pts, 10reb, & 2blk but it was his defense that was most impressive.



Post-game on @nbafuturenow ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pzTVSDVJKk — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) May 17, 2026

Per 247Sports, Daniels has also received offers from Maryland, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. He is allegedly leaning towards Maryland, again per 247Sports.

Jeremiah Profit, Wing

Four-star junior shooting guard/small forward Jeremiah Profit informed Wildcat Nation that he, too, has received an offer from Collins. A 6-foot-5 swingman from Rancho Christian High School, Profit is ranked as a top-100 national prospect on both 247Sports and On3.

Beyond our Northwestern Wildcats, 247Sports indicates that Profit has been offered by Austin Peay, Cal, Creighton, Fresno State, High Point, Long Beach State, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, San Diego, San Diego State, Seattle, Seton Hall, SMU, Stanford, TCU, UC San Diego, UNLV, UTEP, and Washington State.

“Academics are definitely important too, and Northwestern being one of the top schools in the country stands out,” Profit told Wildcat Nation. He acknowledged that he hasn't finalized his list of contenders yet, from among these numerous offers. “It’s definitely a school I’m interested in. I’d love to get out there and visit when the time is right.”

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