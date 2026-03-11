The Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball team had a strong second-half performance as they defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 76-66, to start the Big Ten tournament.

The Wildcats improve their record to 14-18. The Wildcats, all season long, perform better in the second half than in the first. Penn State came with a game plan to put up a wall on the Wildcats' best player, Nick Martenelli, who earned an Associated Press First Team All-Big Ten selection, and make the other Wildcats beat them. The strategy didn't work for the entire game. Martenelli finished with 24 points and nine rebounds. He made 10 of his 17 fields.

Scoring points off turnovers was a big factor that worked in Northwestern's favor. Defense stepped up big time in the first half. The Wildcats were physical and aggressive. Northwestern led by two at halftime. It was a competitive game, but in the second half, the Wildcats had the upper hand by getting into transition, putting points in the paint, drawing fouls, and playing smart basketball. Penn State went almost five minutes without a field goal.

Wildcats guard Jayden Reid played a terrific game. He made immense contributions. Reid added 14 points with 9 assists and made 7 of his 9 free throws. Reid was assertive and kept finding open lanes to drive to the basket. Forward Tre Singleton added 9 points for the Wildcats.

Northwestern shot poorly from the three-point line, making 28 percent of them. What helped them win this game was points off turnovers (24 to 7) and fastbreak points (17 to 6). The Wildcats led as many as 14 and outscored the Nittany Lions 42-34 in the second half. In addition, the Wildcats did an outstanding job facilitating. The team had 21 assists, the most in its program history in Big Ten Tournament play.

Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric led the team with 22 points and 6 rebounds. Josh Reid added 14 points and 4 rebounds. Freddie Dillone scored 14 points on 5 of 10 from the field. Kayden Mingo added 13 points with 5 rebounds and 5 assists, but also had 4 turnovers.

Penn State and Northwestern have battled each other since 2000. It's the Wildcats 19th win over the Nittany Lions. However, Penn State still leads the all-time series 28-19. Northwestern has the last laugh because they are moving on in the tournament.

The Wildcats will take on the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament's second round on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m

