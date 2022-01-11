2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game: Live Highlights from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

No. 1 Alabama (13-1, 7-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1, 8-0) take the field Monday night in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Below are the biggest moments and every scoring play from Lucas Oil Stadium.

National Championship Game Score: Alabama 3 — Georgia 0

First Quarter:

9:55 — Will Reichard gets the Tide on the board with a 37-yard field goal. Alabama leads 3-0.

Pregame:

