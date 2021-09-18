A Beginner's Betting Guide: Northwestern at Duke

Everything you need to know before betting on the Northwestern game this Saturday.

Welcome back folks to your weekly betting guide for Wildcats football here at Wildcats Daily. I am here yet again, your local “betting guru”, as some of my peers have chosen to call me, to provide some help on betting on the Northwestern at Duke game. As always, I hope I can offer some helpful insight and if you do choose to bet on this game? Well, I will do my best to help yo win some money.

A brief overview:

Spread:

To summarize the spread, it is how much the favorite is favored to win by. If a spread is -5, if the favored team wins by five or more they cover the spread, however if they win by four or less, or lose, the underdog covers the spread. As they say, good teams win but great teams cover.

Over/under:

The over/under, or as it is sometimes referred to as the total, is most often a bet regarding the total number of points. So if the over/under is 50 points, if the two teams combine for 51 points the over hit but if they combine for 49 the under hit. On the occasion the total is an exact 50, this is what is referred to as a push.

Moneyline:

The moneyline requires you to simply pick a winner straight up. If the moneyline is +155, a bet of $100 on that team would get you your $100 back and see you win $155 as well. For odds of -155, you would have to bet $155 just to win $100.

Northwestern at Duke analysis:

Spread: Northwestern -2.5

This game, according to Vegas, is expected to be an extremely close one as Northwestern is only favored by 2.5 points. I can’t lie I really went back and forth on how I was going to approach this game. Ultimately, I think Northwestern will win and cover, which to be fair is almost a given when the spread is less than three points.

Moneyline: Northwestern -146, Duke +122

I would take the Northwestern moneyline on this game because I do expect a win for the Wildcats on Saturday. The Blue Devils, despite the week one loss to Charlotte, are a good football team. I don’t anticipate Northwestern to win this game in blowout fashion, but rather I have the Wildcats winning by six ultimately.

Over/Under: 49.5

I wouldn’t blame you if you saw the 49.5 and heavily hammered the under. Let’s be real, when you see Northwestern and Duke, high scoring games are not the first thing that you might think of. However, both teams have offenses capable of explosive performances. The Wildcats offense in week two put up 24 points on 275 yards of total offense while the Blue Devils put up 45 points on 433 total yards. This game could be a sneaky pick to hit the over if the Wildcat defense can’t contain the Duke offense.

Last week’s picks:

Last week, I picked Indiana State to cover the spread while Northwestern would pull out an easy win. With an 18 point victory over the Sycamores I officially got that pick right and have moved my season record to 1-1 against the spread.

Season to date:

ATS: 1-1

This week’s pick: Northwestern to win and cover the 2.5 point spread

