Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 6

Here's what you need to know about every Big Ten game happening this week.

Saturday October 9

Maryland at Ohio State

Ohio State, following a loss to Oregon, has reeled off three straight wins in blowout fashion. The closest game they have played in the last three weeks was a 21 point victory over Tulsa. For Maryland, their hype train came to a screeching halt last week, as they were blown out by Iowa in embarrassing fashion. Both teams come into this game 4-1 but the magic may have worn off for the Terps. Look for the Buckeyes to continue rolling and win this one with ease to get to 5-1 on the season while the Terps fall to 4-2.

Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Fox

Michigan State at Rutgers

Michigan State improved to 5-0 this past weekend as they continue to roll. They are now ranked at 11th in the country. They're led on offense by Heisman sleeper running back Kenneth Walker III, who has racked up 680 yards and eight touchdowns through the first five game. For Rutgers, they suffered their second loss of the season as Ohio State absolutely steamrolled to an easy blowout win. Things don't get much easier for the Scarlet Knights as they face a red hot Michigan State. Rutgers may make it interesting but look for the Spartans to keep it rolling and move to 6-0.

Watch: Saturday at 11:00 AM CT on Big Ten Network

Wisconsin at Illinois

Illinois finally snapped their four game losing streak as they beat Charlotte to improve their record on the season to 2-4. The Illini were utterly dominant on the ground, rushing for a staggering 336 yards. The ground game was led by running back Chase Brown, who ran for 257 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Illini will face a much steeper challenge this week in Wisconsin. While Wisconsin has looked inconsistent all season, Illinois is not an opponent that they should struggle with. Illinois may keep this competitive for a quarter but Wisconsin should pick up the win.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 PM CT on Big Ten Network

Penn State at Iowa

This is the game to watch this week in the Big Ten between the arguably two best teams in the conference so far this seasons. Both Penn State and Iowa come into the game at 5-0 and as top four teams, with Penn State at four and Iowa at three. I could not tell you who will win this game but I am willing to bet this game will be an absolute slugfest with the winner placing themselves in the drivers seat for only a Big Ten championship but an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Watch: Saturday at 3:00 PM CT on Fox or Fox Sports 1

Michigan at Nebraska

These two programs have had two vastly different starts to their season. Michigan has started the season 5-0, doing in so dominant fashion with only a minor hiccup against Rutgers. For Nebraska, their season started off on a rocky note, losing to Illinois, followed by a win against Buffalo and two near upsets over Oklahoma and Michigan State. Coming off a blowout win over Northwestern, Nebraska appears to finally be putting it all together. Their defense could give Michigan fits but I do think Michigan will come out on top in the end to get to 6-0 on the season.

Watch: Saturday at 6:30 PM CT on ABC

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Big Ten Roundtable: Northwestern's Struggles, Ohio State's Dominance, and the Iowa-Penn State Showdown

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 6 of College Football

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said Following Northwestern's 56-7 Loss to Nebraska

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and @ConnorJZ98

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily