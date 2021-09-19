Around the Big Ten: Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State Game Recap

The No. 9 ranked Buckeyes pull away from Tulsa in the final quarter.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) bounced back from a surprising week 2 loss against Oregon by beating Tulsa (0-3) 41-20 on Saturday afternoon. The Hurricane were able to stay close throughout and were only down by a touchdown late in the game before Ohio State scored 14 unanswered points to run away with the win.

The Buckeyes rushing game was on point Saturday, as 323 of their 508 total yards were gained on the ground. On the other hand, Ohio State's swarming defense forced Tulsa to attack through the air. To their credit the Hurricanes hung in there for the majority of the game and finished the game with a whopping 428 passing yards. While they were attacking in different ways, both Tulsa and Ohio State totaled over 500 yards with the former totaling 501 and the latter 508.

Tulsa junior quarterback Brin Davis showed out for their matchup against the number nine team in the country. He finished with 428 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Many of his passes were to senior receiver Josh Johnson who had eight receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown.

Ohio State sophomore quarterback CJ Stroud had a fairly mediocre game in this one, throwing for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Freshman running back Treyvon Henderson had a standout performance against the Hurricane, rushing for 270 yards and three touchdowns.

On the other side of the football Ohio State completely shut down Tulsa’s run game, only allowing 73 rushing yards.

