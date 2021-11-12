Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Big Ten Bowl Projections: Ohio State a Consensus College Football Playoff Pick, Michigan Back to the Rose Bowl After Fifteen Year Absence

    A complete overview of the bowl projections from a number of experts for every Big Ten team.
    When it comes to the expert projections for the Big Ten bowl games after week 10, the only consensus pick is still Ohio State making the College Football Playoffs. While they didn't look overly impressive against Nebraska the Buckeyes got the win to remain undefeated in conference play. 

    The Buckeyes, though, have a gauntlet of a schedule to finish the season, ending with games against Purdue, Michigan State and rivals Michigan. With one loss on the season, Ohio State simply cannot afford another loss, as another loss all but knocks them out of the Big Ten championship game as well as the CFP. If they can escape the last three games unscathed, barring a loss in the Big Ten title game, the Buckeyes will return to the CFP yet again. 

    Speaking of the Wolverines, they are heading back to the Rose Bowl for their first appearance in the historic bowl game since 2007. With the Michigan State loss to Purdue last week, which knocked the Spartans themselves out of the Rose Bowl projection, the Wolverines are in prime position to claim a Rose Bowl bid. 

    That may not be the limit for Michigan though as they still have their annual game against Ohio State looming to end the season. If the Wolverines can finally get the Buckeye monkey off their back and beat Ohio State, Michigan would jump into the Big Ten championship game with an outside chance at the CFP. 

    As for the rest of the conference, two teams have been officially eliminated from bowl contention, with both Indiana and Nebraska picking up their seventh loss of the season last weekend. The other three teams that did not receive any projections to a bowl game are Illinois, Northwestern and Rutgers. Of those three, Rutgers has the best chance at possibly earning a bowl game bid, sitting at 4-5 with three games left in their season. 

    Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

    Orange Bowl- #4 Ohio State vs. #1 Georgia

    Rose Bowl- Michigan State vs. Utah

    Citrus Bowl- Michigan vs. Ole Miss

    Outback Bowl- Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

    Music City Bowl- Iowa vs. Arkansas

    Las Vegas Bowl- Penn State vs. UCLA

    Pinstripe Bowl- Purdue vs. Virginia

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl- Minnesota vs. Air Force

    Quick Lane Bowl- Maryland vs. Northern Illinois

    Athlon Sports (Steve Lassan)

    Cotton Bowl- #3 Ohio State vs. #2 Oklahoma

    Rose Bowl- Michigan vs. Wake Forest

    Citrus Bowl- Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss

    Outback Bowl- Penn State vs. Kentucky

    Music City Bowl- Iowa vs. Arkansas

    Las Vegas Bowl- Minnesota vs. Arizona State

    Pinstripe Bowl- Purdue vs. Virginia

    Quick Lane Bowl- Maryland vs. Northern Illinois

    Bleacher Report (Kerry Miller)

    Cotton Bowl- #2 Ohio State vs. #3 Oklahoma

    Rose Bowl- Michigan vs. Oregon

    Peach Bowl- Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

    Citrus Bowl- Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

    Outback Bowl- Iowa vs. Kentucky

    Music City Bowl- Purdue vs. Mississippi State

    Las Vegas Bowl- Penn State vs. Arizona State

    Pinstripe Bowl- Minnesota vs. Miami (FL)

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl- Maryland vs. West Virginia

    CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

    Cotton Bowl- #3 Ohio State vs. #2 Oklahoma

    Rose Bowl- Michigan State vs. Oregon

    Peach Bowl- Michigan vs. Ole Miss

    Citrus Bowl- Iowa vs. Texas A&M

    Outback Bowl- Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

    Music City Bowl- Penn State vs. Arkansas

    Las Vegas Bowl- Purdue vs. Arizona State

    Pinstripe Bowl- Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl- Maryland vs. Washington State

    College Football News

    Cotton Bowl- #2 Ohio State vs. #3 Oklahoma

    Rose Bowl- Michigan vs. Oregon

    Peach Bowl- Michigan State vs. Notre Dame

    Football

    Big Ten Bowl Projections: Ohio State a Consensus College Football Playoff Pick, Michigan Back to the Rose Bowl After Fifteen Year Absence

    A complete overview of the bowl projections from a number of experts for every Big Ten team.

    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 11

    Here's what you need to know about every Big Ten game happening this week.

    Basketball

    Northwestern’s Defense Dominates in Men's Basketball Season Opener

    The team held Eastern Illinois to 37% from the field while coming up with 16 steals.

    Citrus Bowl- Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss

    Outback Bowl- Penn State vs. Auburn

    Music City Bowl- Minnesota vs. Tennessee

    Las Vegas Bowl- Iowa vs. UCLA

    Pinstripe Bowl- Purdue vs. Syracuse

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl- Maryland vs. Kansas State

    247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

    Orange Bowl- #2 Ohio State vs. #3 Oklahoma

    Rose Bowl- Michigan vs. Utah

    Citrus Bowl- Michigan State vs. Kentucky

    Outback Bowl- Iowa vs. Arkansas

    Music City Bowl- Penn State vs. Ole Miss

    Las Vegas Bowl- Purdue vs. Oregon State

    Pinstripe Bowl- Wisconsin vs. Virginia

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl- Minnesota vs. West Virginia

    Quick Lane Bowl- Maryland vs. Northern Illinois

    USA Today (Erick Smith)

    Cotton Bowl- #3 Ohio State vs. #2 Oklahoma

    Rose Bowl- Penn State vs. Oregon

    Citrus Bowl- Michigan State vs. Texas A&M

    Outback Bowl- Michigan vs. Auburn

    Music City Bowl- Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

    Las Vegas Bowl- Iowa vs. Oregon State

    Pinstripe Bowl- Purdue vs. Syracuse

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl- Minnesota vs. Fresno State

    Quick Lane Bowl- Maryland vs. Northern Illinois

    Now that you have seen all the projections from the seven experts, it might be confusing to determine the pecking order of each bowl game and how they compare to each other. Not to worry, we will break down the order of prominence for each bowl game the Big Ten competes in, as well as their conference tie-ins.

    College Football Playoffs

    If a Big Ten Team is a top four team at the end of the season, they will participate in the College Football Playoffs. The CFP games rotate annually, this year the semi-final games will be the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl.

    Watch: The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami Gardens, Fla. at Hard Rock Stadium, on Dec. 31 at either 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Central time on ESPN

    Watch: The Cotton Bowl will take place in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, on Dec. 31 at either 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Central time on ESPN

    The other bowl games:

    1. Rose Bowl (vs. Pac 12)

    Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif. at 4 p.m. Central time on ESPN

    2. Citrus Bowl (vs. SEC):

    Jan. 1 in Orlando, Fla. at 12 p.m. Central time on ABC

    3. Outback Bowl (vs. SEC)

    Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla. at 11 a.m. Central time on ESPN2

    4. Las Vegas Bowl (vs. Pac 12)

    Dec. 30 at 9:30 p.m. Central time on ESPN

    5. Music City Bowl (vs. SEC)

    Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Central time on ESPN

    6. Pinstripe Bowl (vs. ACC)

    Dec. 29 at 1:15 p.m Central time on ESPN

    7. Guaranteed Rate Bowl (vs. Big 12)

    Dec. 28 at 9:15 p.m. Central time on ESPN

    8. Quick Lane Bowl (vs. MAC)

    Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. Central time on ESPN

    Note: The Redbox Bowl, located in San Francisco, Calif., would have been eighth in the order. However it has been cancelled for the second year in a row. It would have featured a Big Ten team taking on a team from the Pac-12.

