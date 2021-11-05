Big Ten Breakdown: Game Times and Previews for Every Big Ten Game in Week 10

Big Ten Football Schedule and Game Previews: Week 10

Illinois at Minnesota

This game features two teams going in complete opposite directions this season. Since their win over Charlotte, the Illini have lost three in a row to Big Ten opponents, falling to 3-6 on the season. Simply put, there are not many positives for Illinois right now as the offense is completely non-existent, which leaves the defense out to dry as the offense cannot stay on the field. The Golden Gophers, though, have won four games in a row after an embarrassing loss to Bowling Green and now sit atop the Big Ten west. The Golden Gophers are led offensively by running backs Mar'Keise Irving and Ky Thomas, who rushed for a combined 216 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern last weekend. Minnesota should be able to easily dispatch the Illini to move to 7-2 on the season, setting them up to win the Big Ten west and put them on a collision course for a rematch against Ohio State in the Big Ten championship.

Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT ESPN2

No. 6 Ohio State at Nebraska

As things currently stand, Ohio State appears to be arguably the most dominant team in the Big Ten. They were able to hold off Penn State last week, improving to 7-1 in the process, behind quarterback CJ Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson. Stroud, who threw for 305 yards and a touchdown, and Henderson, who added 152 yards on the ground and a touchdown of his own, led the way for a pivotal win over Penn State. While the Buckeyes have been unstoppable over the last six weeks the same cannot be said for the Huskers, who have lost three in a row to fall to 3-6 on the season. Head coach Scott Frost is permanently on the hot seat as there is no telling if he makes it through the end of the season, especially with the Buckeyes up next. Ohio State should cruise to an easy victory in this one, as they approach pivotal games against Michigan State and Michigan.

Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on FOX

No. 22 Penn State at Maryland

Both Penn State and Maryland enter this one with a 5-3 record, with both teams one win away from bowl eligibility. As well, both teams are led by quarterbacks who, when they're on, lead explosive offenses that put up points in bunches. The Nittany Lions, who are coming off a close loss to Ohio State, are led by quarterback Sean Clifford. While Penn State didn't pull off the upset win, Clifford left it all on the field, throwing for 361 yards and a touchdown. On the opposing sideline is Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, as he led the Terps to a week nine win behind 419 yards passing and two touchdowns. This one will be determined by which of these two quarterbacks has the better game but it could be a close game to keep an eye on.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on Fox Sports 1

No. 5 Michigan State at Purdue

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III officially had his Heisman moment last weekend against Michigan. Walker had arguably his best game of the season on the brightest stage yet for the Spartans, rushing for 197 yards and five touchdowns to put his name firmly in the Heisman race, helping the Spartans move to 8-0 while putting themselves in the drivers seat for the Big Ten east. For the Boilermakers, they bounced back well from a blowout loss to Wisconsin with a win over Nebraska. Led by quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns, the Boilermakers improved to 5-3 on the season. As for this weekend, the Spartans should run away with this game with ease but Purdue has already pulled off one top five upset this season, so they may very well do it again against the Spartans.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Wisconsin at Rutgers

Both the Badgers and Scarlet Knights enter this game with win streaks, as the Badgers have won four in a row while the Scarlet Knights have won two in a row themselves. Two consecutive wins may not appear overly impressive but they come on the heels of a four game skid in which Rutgers was blown out in all four. As for the Badgers, their four consecutive wins have boosted their record on the season to 5-3 and squarely back in the race for the Big Ten west. They are fresh off an upset win over Iowa, which they were led to by a strong rushing attack, spearheaded by running back Braelon Allen who put up 104 yards on the ground. The Badgers should get the win in this one which will clinch bowl eligibility and put them one step closer to gaining a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network

No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern

Following a win over a then top five Penn State, things have gone downhill fast for the Hawkeyes, as they have lost two games in a row to Purdue and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes are a team without an offensive identity, so when their defense is unable to shut down the opposing offense or force turnovers, it has usually not gone well for Iowa. However, that may not be an issue this weekend, as the Northwestern offense has not been much of a threat this season. In their last game against Minnesota, Northwestern only managed 241 yards of total offense. The lone bright spot for the Wildcats was running back Evan Hull, who contributed 107 yards rushing in an otherwise bleak offensive showing. Iowa should have little to no issue putting the Wildcats away early in this one as they seek to regain some momentum in the final stretch of the season.

Watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network

Indiana at No. 9 Michigan

The Wolverines dropped their first game of the season last week, losing a thriller to rival Michigan State. Quarterback Cade McNamara left it all on the field, though, as he threw for 383 yards and two touchdowns before throwing a game sealing interception late in the fourth quarter. With the loss, while they are not completely out of the Big Ten east race, their path to the Big Ten championship just got much more difficult. As for Indiana, their game against Maryland was their third loss on the season by less than six points, as they were close to pulling off the upset win. Things do not get much easier for the Hoosiers this weekend, either, as they travel to Ann Arbor to take on a Michigan team that will come out firing on all cylinders in a game that could get ugly fast.

Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m CT on FOX

